The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team’s impressive 2022-23 season came to an end on Tuesday with a loss to the Williston State College Tetons in the Region XIII Championship.
The Pioneers fell 9-7 at Denton Field in Miles City.
Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Pioneers fell to the Tetons on Monday, 8-6. If the Pioneers had won on Monday they would have won the championship, but due to the double-elimination nature of the tournament Tuesday’s if-necessary game was triggered.
The Region XIII tournament opened on Sunday and the Pioneers got two quick wins. They topped the Tetons 7-4 and then breezed to a 11-1 win over Bismarck State College.
The Pioneers finished the season with a 19-5 MonDak Athletic Conference record and a 37-14 record overall.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday, but due to rain sweeping through Miles City over the weekend it was moved.
Tuesday’s championship game was a close, back-and-forth affair that saw the Pioneers fall in heartbreaking fashion.
With the game tied at seven runs apiece heading into the ninth inning, Williston left fielder Jalen Denton hit a two-RBI double with two outs in the top of the inning to give the Tetons the lead. In the bottom of the ninth the Pioneers were unable to score, giving the Tetons the Region XIII Championship.
The scoring got going early with three runs by the Tetons in the top of the first. The Pioneers were able to put up two of their own in the bottom of the inning on RBI-singles by designated hitter Tommy O’Connell and center fielder Kruz Slevira.
The second inning was scoreless for both teams before the Tetons scored another two runs in the third inning while the Pioneers answered with another two runs to head into the fourth. The Pioneers third inning scoring came on a solo home run by left fielder Grant Gabbert and an RBI-double by O’Connell. The Pioneers then tied the game up in the fourth after holding the Tetons scoreless on a sac fly by shortstop Jaeden Jordahl that scored right fielder Wyatt Searcey.
Neither team scored in the fifth or sixth innings before the Tetons got back on the board to retake the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh. The Teton’s two runs both came on solo home runs. The Pioneers scored a run in the bottom of the inning when Jordahl scored from third on a Gabbert ground out to send the game to the eighth 7-6.
In the bottom of the eighth, after holding the Tetons scoreless in the top of the inning, the Pioneers scored a run when Spencer Searcey was sent home on a hit batter with the bases loaded. The Pioneers couldn’t get anyone else home in that situation, sending the game to the ninth tied 7-7.
The Tetons two runs in the top of the ninth was enough for the win.
On the mound for the Pioneers Patrick Dietz got the start, pitching six and two thirds innings and throwing out 104 pitches. Dietz gave up 10 hits, seven runs and struck out five. Cameron Murphy pitched the final two and a third inning, giving up three hits, two runs and striking out three.
At the plate, O’Connell led the way going three-for-five with two doubles. Gabbert was two-for-three with three RBIs and Slevira was two-for-five with two RBIs.
With the win, the Tetons will move on to play Southern Community College in Iowa for a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II World Series.