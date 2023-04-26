The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team swept a doubleheader on Monday morning against the North Dakota State College Wildcats to close their home regular season scheduled.

The Pioneers topped the Wildcats in a tight 9-6 game to open the doubleheader; and then cruised to a 12-2 win in the day’s nightcap at Denton Field in Miles City.

