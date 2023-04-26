The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team swept a doubleheader on Monday morning against the North Dakota State College Wildcats to close their home regular season scheduled.
The Pioneers topped the Wildcats in a tight 9-6 game to open the doubleheader; and then cruised to a 12-2 win in the day’s nightcap at Denton Field in Miles City.
With the wins the Pioneers moved to 14-2 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 28-9 overall.
In the day’s first action, one run in the second in by the Pioneers was the only score from either team through the first four innings. Both teams would score four in the fifth and the Wildcats would score one in the sixth to send the game to the seventh inning tied 5-5.
The Pioneers blew the game open in the seventh, scoring four runs to take a commanding lead. The Wildcats would only be able to score one run in the bottom of the seventh.
Left fielder Grant Gabbert led the way at the plate for the Pioneers, going three-for-three with an RBI in the game. Catcher Takumi Kimoto blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning.
The Pioneers outhit the Wildcats 12-7 in the game.
Jacob Walker got the start on the mound for the Pioneers, going five and a third inning while giving up seven hits, four runs and striking out four. Josh Banderob came in for the next two thirds inning followed by Cameron Murphy closing the last inning.
In the nightcap the Pioneers cruised by the Wildcats with strong hitting and a great game on the mound by pitcher Michael Ohlin.
Ohlin threw a complete game for the Pioneers, giving up just two runs and striking out two.
The Pioneers blew the game open with a seven-run second inning and never looked back.
The Pioneers will be on the road for the remainder of the regular season schedule. Their next action is today in Bismarck, ND taking on the Bismarck State College Mystics. Game times were noon and 2 p.m.
After today the Pioneers will be taking on the Dakota College Lumberjacks in Bottineau, ND on Friday. The doubleheader is scheduled for noon and 3 p.m.