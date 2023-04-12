The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team cruised to three straight wins this week at Denton Field in Connors Stadium in Miles City.

The Pioneers sailed past Lake Region State College in a surprise game on Monday, 12-1; and then swept a doubleheader against Dawson Community College yesterday, 16-12 and 15-4.

