The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team cruised to three straight wins this week at Denton Field in Connors Stadium in Miles City.
The Pioneers sailed past Lake Region State College in a surprise game on Monday, 12-1; and then swept a doubleheader against Dawson Community College yesterday, 16-12 and 15-4.
The impromptu game against Lake Region came after the Royals were scheduled to take on North Dakota State College of Science who then forfeited the game due to not enough pitching available. The Royals still wanted to play so the Pioneers headed down to Denton Field for some non-conference action.
With the wins the Pioneers moved to 5-1 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 19-8 overall.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Friday when they host the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats in Miles City. The doubleheader is scheduled for 3 and 6 p.m. at Denton Field.
Pioneers 12, Royals 1Against the Royals, the Pioneers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Pioneers scored three runs in the first, four in the third, four in the fourth and another in the fifth to to win in dominating fashion.
At the plate Kam Kostial went three-for-three including two RBIs; Jessen West went two-for-four with two RBIs; and Dyan Kinnaman was two-for-three with four RBIs.
On the mound Mason Peters pitched three innings, giving up four hits, one run and striking out four for the win. Hayden Meehan closed the final two innings, giving up no hits or runs and striking out one.
Pioneers 16, Buccaneers 12Against the Buccaneers yesterday the Pioneers got a little assistance from some rough Dawson pitching, as they walked nine Pioneers and sent six Pioneers to first hitting batters. The Pioneers fell behind early, trailing the Buccaneers 10-5 but rallied to come away with the 16-12 win.
The Pioneer had just six hits in the game but a grand slam by shortstop Jaeden Jordahl in the third brought the Pioneers back in the game. The Pioneers would continue the momentum from there to get the win.
Cameron Murphy got the nod on the mound for the Pioneers, going three innings before Josh Banderob took over. Banderob pitched the next two innings while giving up a run and a hit and striking out one. Jacob Walker closed the game, going two innings while giving up three hits, a run and striking out one.
Pioneers 15, Buccaneers 4A six-run fourth inning blew the nightcap open for the Pioneers en route to a 15-4 win over the Dawson Community College Buccaneers. The Pioneers would pour on seven more runs over the final three innings of the game, sweeping the Buccaneers in the doubleheader.
Jack Corriveau pitched three and a third inning for the Pioneers, giving up five hits, two runs and striking out three. Spencer Searcey went the next two and two thirds innings giving up three hits and two runs. Walker closed the game pitching one inning and giving up two hits while striking out one.