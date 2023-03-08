The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team split a pair of games yesterday against Minnesota West Technical and Community College in Tucson, AZ.
The Pioneers won yesterday’s opener 7-6 before falling in the day’s second action, 7-6.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team split a pair of games yesterday against Minnesota West Technical and Community College in Tucson, AZ.
The Pioneers won yesterday’s opener 7-6 before falling in the day’s second action, 7-6.
With yesterday’s games in the books, the Pioneers’ record moved to 6-5 on the season.
The Pioneers were back in action today, playing a doubleheader in Tucson. The Pioneers took on Malone University at 9 a.m. and then Bethany Lutheran at noon. Scores for the games were unavailable at press time.
The Pioneers will be taking on the University of Fraser Valley in a doubleheader on Friday. Game times are set for 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Pioneers 7, Minnesota West 6In the first game yesterday, the Pioneers fell behind early and rallied from a 6-1 hole in the third to come away with the close win. The Pioneers scored three runs in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game at six runs.
In the bottom of the sixth inning the Pioneers scored the winning run when pinch runner Brady Jones scored on a balk after first baseman Kam Kostial hit a triple to center field.
On the mound Jack Corriveau got the start, pitching five innings before Jacob Walker and Cameron Murphy each pitched an inning. Walker and Murphy pitched a perfect inning each to end the game.
Minnesota West 7, Pioneers 6In yesterday’s loss, Minnesota scored four runs in the first inning to once again jump out to an early lead over the Pioneers. The Pioneers rallied back again, taking a 5-4 lead going into the fourth inning. In the bottom of the sixth Minnesota took the lead and the Pioneers were unable to complete a comeback this time.
Michael Ohlin got the start on the mound for the Pioneers, pitching three innings. Patrick Dietz pitched a perfect inning and Josh Banderob pitched the final two innings.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)