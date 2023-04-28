The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team headed out on the road for conference play for the first time this year, splitting a doubleheader in Bismarck, ND.
The Pioneers cruised to a 10-1 win over Bismarck State College in the opener and then were edged in a hard-fought game to end the day, 9-8.
After Wednesday’s games the Pioneers moved to a MonDak Athletic Conference-leading 15-3 in conference play and 29-10 overall. Bismarck is the No. 2 ranked team in the conference with a 14-4 conference record and 23-5 overall.
In the first game against Bismarck State College Pioneers righty Jeremy Gee (Brigham City, UT) pitched a huge one-hitter for the Pioneers. Gee went the full seven innings while giving up just one hit, one run and striking out seven batters.
On the other end the Pioneers batters abused Bismarck pitcher Bryce Libke through four and a third innings, pilling up eight hits and eight runs.
At the plate the Pioneers were led by designated hitter Thomas O’Connell (Kalispell) who went two-for-four with four RBIs, including a home run.
Left fielder Grant Gabbert (Thornton, CO) was two-for-three with an RBI; catcher Takumi Kimoto (Brisbane, Australia) was one-for-three with an RBI; second baseman Jessen West (Billings) was one-for-four with an RBI; and center fielder Kruz Slevira (Billings) and first baseman Spencer Searcey (Denver, CO) each had a hit.
The Pioneers consistently scored in the game, putting up a run in both the first and second innings; scoring three in the third; two in the fourth; two in the fifth and another in the seventh.
The second game in Bismarck was a knock down drag out in extra innings, with the Mystics breaking the tie in the tenth inning to edge the Pioneers.
The Pioneers came out early scoring five in the first and taking an 8-2 lead into the fifth inning. The Mystics would fight back at that point, scoring one in the fifth and another in the sixth to enter the seventh down 8-4. The Mystics tied things up with four runs in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings.
Both teams went scoreless through the eighth and ninth innings but the Mystics would score in the tenth and the Pioneers wouldn’t be able to answer, ending the game.
At the plate shortstop Jaeden Jordahl had two hits and two RBIs, Searcey had two hits and an RBI, and O’Connell had two hits. Slevira, third baseman Lane Neill, right fielder Wyatt Searcey and West each had a hit in the game.
Bridger Erickson got the start for the Pioneers on the mound, going six and two thirds innings while giving up seven hits, six runs and striking out three. Cameron Murphy got a stint in the seventh and Patrick Dietz finished the last three and a third, giving up a hit, a run and striking out five.
The Pioneers were back in action today, taking on the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks in Bottineau, ND. Scores weren’t available at press time.
This weekend the Pioneers will close out their regular season schedule in Williston against the Tetons on Saturday and on Sunday against the Dawson Community College Buccaneers. Saturday’s both doubleheaders are scheduled for noon and 3 p.m.