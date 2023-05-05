The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team will open their 2023 postseason at home on Saturday with a doubleheader against Dakota College at Bottineau in Miles City.
The games are scheduled for 2 and 5 p.m. at Denton Field in Connors Stadium.
The Pioneers are the No. 1 seeded team finishing the season with a 19-5 conference record and a 33-12 record overall.
The series against Bottineau will be a best-of-three series with an if-necessary game three scheduled for Sunday. If the Pioneers win the series they will host the Region XIII Tournament May 12-13 in Miles City.
The No. 2 seeded Bismarck Mystics are taking on No. 5 seeded Lake Region and No. 3 seeded Williston is taking on No. 4 seeded Dawson.
The winners advance to the regional tournament next week and the fourth team in the regional tournament will be Dakota Tech.
The Pioneers softball team opened their Region XIII tournament yesterday in Glendive.
The Pioneers were the No. 2 seeded team in the conference after finishing their regular season 20-4 in conference play and 33-6 overall.
The winner between Lake Region State College and Dakota County Tech will face the Pioneers.
Scores will be available in a later edition of the Star.
No passes will be honored for post season home games.