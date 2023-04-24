The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team split their doubleheader against Lake Region State College on Saturday in Miles City.
The Pioneers had their 10-game winning streak come to an end with their 10-6 loss to open their doubleheader at Denton Field in Connors Stadium. The Pioneers bounced back in the nightcap with a 7-1 win over the Royals.
After the split, the Pioneers record moved to 12-2 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 26-9 overall.
The Pioneers were back in action this morning, taking on the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats in a doubleheader in Miles City. A story on the games will be in tomorrow’s paper.
The Pioneers’ next games will be Wednesday when they head out on the road to take on the Bismarck State College Mystics in Bismarck, ND. The games are scheduled for 1 and 4 p.m.
Royals 10, Pioneers 6A six-run seventh inning by the Lake Region State College Royals proved to be the difference in Saturday’s doubleheader opening game. The Pioneers scored three runs in the first and three in the sixth while the Royals put up one in the first, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and then six in the seventh.
At the plate, shortstop Jaeden Jordahl; catcher Takumi Kimoto; designated hitter Thomas O’Connell; center fielder Kruz Slevira; and third baseman Lane Neill each had a hit in the game. Kimoto had a double and two RBIs in the game.
Jeremy Gee got the nod on the mound for the Pioneers, going four innings while giving up four hits, three runs and striking out four. Patrick Dietz took over and went two innings, giving up a hit, a run and striking out one. Cameron Murphy closed the last inning.
Pioneers 7, Royals 1The Pioneers were the ones who ran away with the game with late scoring in the nightcap, scoring all seven of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Royals scored their run in the third inning and held a 1-0 lead heading into the fifth inning. The Pioneers then scored three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth for the win.
Jordahl; Gabbert; catcher Michael Ohlin; designated hitter Tyler Tenney; and third baseman Dyson Kinneman each had a hit in the game. Jordahl had two RBIs, Brady Jones had an RBI, and Gabbert had a triple and an RBI. The Pioneers added seven stolen bases in the game led by two stolen bases apiece by Jack Corriveau and Noah Aufdengarten.
On the mound, Bridger Erickson got the start, going two and a third innings while giving up two hits, a run and striking out one. Bo Hays took over and got the win, pitching two and two -hirds innings while giving up a hit and striking out four. Caeden Riley closed the game, going two innings while giving up a hit and striking out two.