The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team split their doubleheader against Lake Region State College on Saturday in Miles City.

The Pioneers had their 10-game winning streak come to an end with their 10-6 loss to open their doubleheader at Denton Field in Connors Stadium. The Pioneers bounced back in the nightcap with a 7-1 win over the Royals.

