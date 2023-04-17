The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team pushed their win streak to 10 games with their four-game sweep over the weekend in Miles City.
The Pioneer beat the Lake Region State College Royals in a doubleheader Saturday, 15-2 and 14-4; and then took care of business against Dakota College at Bottineau on Sunday, 13-4 and 13-2.
With the weekend wins in the book, the Pioneers moved to 11-1 in MonDak Athletic Conference action and 25-8 overall.
The Pioneers were firing on all cylinders this weekend, scoring 55 runs through four games while holding those opponents to a combined 12 runs.
MCC will be back in action on Thursday, hosting Bismarck State College in a doubleheader at Denton Field in Miles City. Game times for the doubleheader are 1 and 4 p.m.
Pioneers 15, Royals 2The Pioneers jumped out early in Saturday’s opener to take the lead and never looked back en route to their 15-2 win over the Lake Region State College Royals. The Pioneers scored four in the first, one in the second, exploded for nine runs in the third, and scored another in the fourth. The Royals were held to just one run in the first and another in the fourth.
At the plate the Pioneers were dominant, outhitting the Royals 12-5 in the game. Third baseman Lane Neill led the way at the plate for the Pioneers with a three-for-three game with an RBI. Shortstop Jaeden Jordahl went two-for-three in the game and second baseman Jessen West was two-for-three with two RBIs. Five other Pioneers had a hit in the game including a three-run home run by first baseman Spencer Searcey.
On the mound Jeremy Gee pitched a strong five innings for the Pioneers, giving up five hits, two runs and striking out five.
Pioneers 14, Royals 4The Pioneers offense got out of the gates early again in Saturday’s nightcap, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab command of the game. The pioneers scored another run in the third, five in the fourth and another two in the fifth inning. The Royals got on the board with a run in the second and then added three more in the fifth in a final comeback effort.
West went two-for-two at bat in the game with a home run and two RBIs; catcher Takumi Kimoto went two-for-three with two RBIs; and Jordahl went two-for-two. Searcey, right fielder Matt Burton, and Kameron Kostial each had a hit in the game.
Bridger Erickson got the nod on the mound for the Pioneers, pitching the entire game. Erickson went five innings giving up five hits, three earned runs and striking out four.
Pioneers 13, Lumberjacks 4Not cooling off from the offensive domination on Saturday, the Pioneers came out of the gates swinging in Sunday’s doubleheader against the Lumberjacks. The pioneers scored seven first-inning runs; put up another in both the second and third innings; and then two more runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. The Lumberjacks scored two in the second and two in the fourth inning. Neither team scored in the sixth or seventh inning.
Searcey and center fielder Kruz Slevira led the way at the plate for the Pioneers, both totaling two hits and an RBI in the game. West had a hit and three RBIs; Designated hitter Thomas O’Connell had a hit and two RBIs; and left fielder Grant Gabbert had a hit and was walked three times.
Patrick Dietz got the win on the mound for the Pioneers, pitching four innings while giving up eight hits, four runs and striking out three. Caeden Riley came in and closed the final three innings with a gem, giving up no hits or runs and striking out three.
A monster fifth inning blew open a close Sunday nightcap and pushed the game completely out of reach for the Lumberjacks. The Pioneers scored a run in the first and second innings while the Lumberjacks scored two in the first, leaving the game tied at two runs through four innings. In the fifth and final inning, the Pioneers exploded for 11 runs, taking control of the game and running away with it.
West was dominant at the plate for the Pioneers, going four-for-four in the game with an RBI. O’Connell went two-for-two with two RBIs while second baseman Dalton Martin went two-for-three in the game. Four other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Bo Hays pitched a strong four innings for the Pioneers to earn the win, giving up five hits, two runs and striking out five. Murphy closed the game, pitching the fifth inning while giving up just one hit, no runs and striking out one.