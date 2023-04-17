The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team pushed their win streak to 10 games with their four-game sweep over the weekend in Miles City.

The Pioneer beat the Lake Region State College Royals in a doubleheader Saturday, 15-2 and 14-4; and then took care of business against Dakota College at Bottineau on Sunday, 13-4 and 13-2.

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.