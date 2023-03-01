MCC baseball

Pioneers outfielder Grant Gabbert rounds the bases during a game against Northeastern Junior College in Parker, CO.

 MCC Photo

The Miles Community College Pioneers baseball team opened their 2023 season Feb. 19-20 against Northeastern Junior College in Parker, CO.

The Pioneers got started slowly in their opening weekend, dropping both games of the first doubleheader. On the second day, the Pioneers dropped a close game and then got their first win of the season. The Pioneers fell 22-12 and 11-5 on Feb. 19 and then lost 6-5 on Feb. 20, before their first win, 10-6.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)