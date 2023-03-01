The Miles Community College Pioneers baseball team opened their 2023 season Feb. 19-20 against Northeastern Junior College in Parker, CO.
The Pioneers got started slowly in their opening weekend, dropping both games of the first doubleheader. On the second day, the Pioneers dropped a close game and then got their first win of the season. The Pioneers fell 22-12 and 11-5 on Feb. 19 and then lost 6-5 on Feb. 20, before their first win, 10-6.
A four-game stand for the Pioneers against Western Nebraska Community College was canceled for last weekend. The Pioneers will be back in action this weekend as they take part in a tournament in Tucson, AZ. The Pioneers' first game is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. against Malone University followed by a nightcap against Riverland Community College at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the Pioneers are scheduled to play Northland Community and Technical College at 3 p.m.; and then on Sunday the Pioneers have a doubleheader against Riverland and Northland at noon and 3 p.m. respectively.
Northeastern 22, Pioneers 12
In the seasons first game, the Pioneers had things going early on at the plate, scoring seven runs through two innings, but they couldn’t hold Northeastern back as they scored eight in that span. The Pioneers' bats cooled off after that, going scoreless in the third and only scoring two total through the fourth and fifth inning. The Pioneers would score three more runs in the sixth but it wasn’t enough to withstand the constant Northeastern barrage.
Northeastern scored two in the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and another five runs in the sixth inning.
They were led at the plate by catcher Kimoto Takumi who went three-for-four at the plate in the game with three RBIs.
First baseman Kostial Kameron went two-for-four in the game with a RBI; and five other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Three Pioneers had time on the mound but none of the pitchers were able to slow down Northeastern
Northeastern 11, Pioneers 5
Outside of two innings, the Pioneers defense locked down on Northeastern in their second game. They held Northeastern scoreless in all but the second and fifth innings. Unfortunately, Northeastern scored enough in those two innings to come away with the win.
On offense, the Pioneers struggled to get things going, not getting on the board until the fourth inning.
Right fielder Wyatt Searcy and Kameron each went two-for-four in the game with two RBIs each. Searcy had a home run in the game. Three other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Bo Hays and Spencer Searcey took turns on the mound, with Hays pitching four innings while giving up five hits and striking out three; and Searcey pitching two innings and giving up five hits and striking out one.
Northeastern 6, Pioneers 5
Day two of the Pioneer’s opening weekend saw the Pioneers starting to find their stride. Their defense locked in further in the opening game, only allowing Northeastern more than one run in an inning one time. The offense was slower going, not getting on the scoreboard until the fifth inning.
Shortstop Jaeden Jordahl led the Pioneers at the plate with a two-for-two game. Five other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
On the mound, Bridger Erickson got the start for the Pioneers. Erickson pitched three and two thirds innings giving up eight hits, four earned runs, and striking out five. Tyler Cutler took over, pitching two and a third innings and giving up three hits, two earned runs and striking out five.
Pioneers 10, Northeastern 6
The Pioneers picked up their first win of the season in the last game against Northeastern, putting all phases together to come away with the strong win. The Pioneers jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings before Northeastern would fight back, taking a 6-5 lead going into the event inning.
The Pioneers would tie things up in the seventh and then in the eighth, score four runs and then shutout Northeastern in the inning.
Jordahl added another two hits in the game and six other Pioneers had a hit.
The Pioneers started the game with Patrick Dietz on the mound. Dietz went three and two thirds innings, giving up four hits, no earned runs, and striking out two. Cameron Murphy got the win, pitching two innings while giving up one hit, no runs and striking out two. Michael Ohlin pitched one and a third innings while giving up two hits, no runs and striking out one; and Jack Corriveau pitched one inning, giving up two hits and one earned run.