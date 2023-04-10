Pioneers righty Jeremy Gee pitches during Friday’s first win over the Mystics from Bismarck State College. Gee pitched a strong game for the Pioneers, going seven innings and giving up six hits, two runs and striking out two.
Pioneers shortstop Jaeden Jordahl at bat during the Pioneers conference opening weekend in Miles City.
Sharon Moore
Pioneers left fielder Grant Gabbert slides back to his base during the Pioneers win over Bismarck State College on Friday.
Sharon Moore
Wyatt Searcey at bat for the Pioneers in the first of their doubleheader wins over the Bismarck State College Mystics on Friday in Miles City.
Sharon Moore
The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team took advantage of a few days of good weather to open their MonDak Athletic Conference schedule at home.
The Pioneers swept the Bismarck State College Mystics in a doubleheader Friday and split a doubleheader Saturday against Williston State College. All games were played at Denton Field in Connors Stadium at Miles City’s Denton Sports Complex.
With these games in the books the Pioneers moved to 3-1 in MonDak play and 16-8 overall this season.
Due to bad weather in North Dakota it was agreed upon by the different MonDak Athletic Directors that the conference schedule would be split between Miles City and Glendive to start. There will be meetings going forward to see if play in North Dakota can be resumed.
The Pioneers will be back in action tomorrow when they take on Dawson Community College in a doubleheader. The games are scheduled for noon and 3 p.m. in Miles City.
Pioneers 3, Mystics 2The Pioneers opened their conference schedule with a slow battle against the Bismarck State College Mystics that saw the pitchers duel to bring their team the victory.
The Mystics jumped out to an early lead, scoring their only runs of the game in the first inning.
The Pioneers got on the board in the bottom of the first when left fielder Great Gabbert scored on a ground ball by right fielder Wyatt Searcey. In the fourth inning the Pioneers would score again, tying up the game. Those runs came after first baseman Spencer Searcey was walked, second baseman Dalton Martin was hit by a pitch; and then a sac bunt by shortstop Jaeden Jordahl advanced runners to third and second. A sacrifice by Gabbert scored Spencer Searcey.
An RBI single by Wyatt Searcey in the bottom of the sixth inning brought home Martin and proved to be the game winning run for the Pioneers.
On the mound Pioneers pitcher Jeremy Gee shook off a slow first inning and shut out the Mystics the rest of the way. Gee pitched seven innings and gave up six hits, two runs and struck out two.
Pioneers 22, Mystics 11The Pioneers bats got hot in Friday’s nightcap behind a six-RBI game for catcher Takumi Kimoto. The Mystics pitching staff gave the Pioneers a bit of help in the game, walking 12 batters.
A seven-run second inning pushed the Pioneers to nine and sealed the game. They poured on four more in the sixth and then iced the game with eight runs in the event inning.
Kimoto led the way at the plate for the Pioneers, going three-for-four with two doubles and six RBIs. Spencer Searcey also had a strong game, going three-for-four with two RBIs. Designated hitter Tommy O’Connell went two-for-four including a home run and three RBIs; and third baseman Lane Neill went two-for-three with an RBI.
On the mound Bridger Erickson got the nod for the Pioneers, pitching five and two thirds innings. Caden Riley closed out the game.
Tetons 8, Pioneers 2In their lone loss of the weekend, the Pioneers couldn’t find their bats, totaling just four hits in the game against the Williston pitchers.
Scoring for the Pioneers came in the bottom of the first when Gabbert was brought home by an RBI-double by Wyatt Searcey; and in the second when Jordahl hit an RBI-single to bring home Spencer Searcey.
Bo Hays and Michael Ohlin split time on the mound for the Pioneers.
Pioneers 9, Tetons 3The Pioneers would get their revenge against Williston in Saturday’s nightcap, when they took advantage of some wild Teton’s pitching as well as leaned on some strong pitching of their own.
The game started out slow for both teams, with no runs in the first two innings The Pioneers would then get on the board with four runs in the third and another in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. The Tetons answered with two runs in the fifth followed by the Pioneers adding another three runs to take an 8-0 lead into the sixth.
Patrick Dietz pitched five strong innings for the Pioneers, including four scoreless innings. Dietz ended the day giving up six hits, two runs and striking out three. Cameron Murphy pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits, a run and striking out three.