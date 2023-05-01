The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team grabbed another conference title, once again finishing their regular season atop the MonDak Athletic Conference. 

The Pioneers swept the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks on Friday and then split their doubleheaders against the Williston State College Tetons on Saturday and the Dawson Community College Buccaneers on Sunday.

