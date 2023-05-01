The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team grabbed another conference title, once again finishing their regular season atop the MonDak Athletic Conference.
The Pioneers swept the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks on Friday and then split their doubleheaders against the Williston State College Tetons on Saturday and the Dawson Community College Buccaneers on Sunday.
With this weekend's games the Pioneers closed their regular season with a conference-leading 19-5 record and a 33-12 record overall. Bismarck State College finished just behind the Pioneers with an 18-6 record.
Pioneers 17, Lumberjacks 6
The Pioneers cruised to a win over the Lumberjacks in Friday’s first game, scoring 12 runs in the first two innings to take control of the game and never let it go. The Pioneers put up four runs in the first, eight in the second, three in the third and another two in the fifth inning.
Eight different Pioneers had a hit in the game with first baseman Spencer Searcey and center fielder Kruz Slevira each having two hits. Catcher Takumi Kimoto had a three-run home run in the game.
Caeden Riley pitched the first four and a third innings for the Pioneers, giving up four hits and three earned runs while striking out seven. Mason Peters closed the final two thirds inning.
Pioneers 10, Lumberjacks 0
Pioneers pitcher Jack Corriveau gave the Lumberjacks everything they could handle over six innings in Friday’s nightcap as the Pioneers pushed to a 10-0 shutout win. Corriveau pitched all six innings, giving up just two hits, no runs and striking out eight.
On the other side the Lumberjacks were scrambling to find an answer on the mound, burning through six pitchers in the game, no one pitched more than an inning.
At the plate the Pioneers had seven batters with a hit in the game, led by third baseman Kameron Kostial with three hits and two RBIs. Kimoto and Jaeden Jordahl each had two RBIs and Grant Gabbert, Wyatt Searcey and Spencer Searcey each had one.
Pioneers 6, Tetons 1
Consistent hitting and another strong pitching performance helped lead the Pioneers to a win on Saturday in Williston, ND. The Pioneers scored three runs through the first four innings while holding the Tetons to one. The Pioneers pulled away with another run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to shut the door.
The Pioneers outhit the Tetons 10-5 in the game, with seven different players connecting on a hit. Second baseman Jessen West was three-for-three in the game with an RBI and Wyatt Searcey went two-for-three in the game.
On the mound Jacob Walker pitched a strong seven innings for the Pioneers, giving up five hits, one run and striking out five.
Tetons 13, Pioneers 7
The Tetons flipped the switch on the Pioneers in the nightcap, exploding for 12 runs through the first three innings and taking a 12-1 lead into the fourth inning. The Pioneers would fight back, putting up six runs unanswered through the next three innings but after a run in the seventh by the Tetons the Pioneers' comeback attempt camp to an end.
The Pioneers managed 12 hits in the game but struggled to reach home. The Pioneers committed six errors in the game to just one by the Tetons, a disparity difficult to overcome.
The Pioneers got multiple hits from Kimoto, Matt Burton and Dalton Martin and one hit by six other players.
On the mound Michael Ohlin got the start for the Pioneers, throwing the first three innings. Peters closed the final four innings, giving up just four hits, a run and striking out two.
Pioneers 13, Buccaneers 6
The Pioneers bounced back from their loss with a strong win over nearby rival Dawson Community College on Sunday in Glendive. The Pioneers started slowly but jumped ahead with a five-run third inning and three runs in the fourth. Dawson made it a fight with four runs in the fifth inning but the Pioneers clamped down over the final two innings to come away with the win.
Four Pioneers had multiple hits in the game. Jordahl, Wyatt Searcey, Slevira and West each had two hits; and Kimoto, Thomas O’Connell, Lane Neill and Kostial each had a hit. Jordahl had a home run in the game.
Patrick Dietz got the nod on the mound for the Pioneers, pitching five innings while giving up five hits, six runs and striking out two. Jeremy Gee closed the final two innings, giving up two hits and striking out one.
Buccaneers 6, Pioneers 5
Two seventh-inning runs for the Buccaneers helped them edge out the Pioneers to close out the regular season on Sunday. The game was a low scoring one, with the Pioneers being outscored 2-0 through three innings and trailing 3-1 going into the fifth. Dawson scored another run in the top of the fifth before the Pioneers scored three runs to take the lead. Both reams would score another run in the sixth, sending the game to the seventh inning with the Pioneers up 5-4. In the seventh inning Dawson would score two, taking the lead, and then hold the Pioneers scoreless in the bottom of the inning for the win.
Only four Pioneers had hits in the game, led by shortstop Dyson Kinneman and left fielder Noah Aufdengarten who each had two. Burton and Kostial each had a hit in the game.
Bo Hays opened the game for the Pioneers, pitching five and a third innings while giving up five hits, four runs and striking out one. Cameron Murphy pitched an inning, giving up two hits and two runs with a strike out; and Spencer Searcey pitched the last two thirds inning.