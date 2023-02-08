The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team rallied from an early deficit to storm back and get a road conference win over the United Tribes Technical College Thunderbirds.
The Pioneers topped the Thunderbirds 75-71 in Bismarck, ND.
With the win the Pioneers moved to 5-11 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 8-17 overall.
After falling behind 18-4 in the first quarter the Pioneers stormed back with a 14-0 run to tie the game going into the second quarter. The Pioneers outscored the Thunderbirds in the second quarter to take a 38-34 lead into the half and then extended that lead to 10 points in the third, The fourth quarter saw the Thunderbirds making a comeback but it was too little too late.
Jessica Tomkins led the way for the Pioneers with another huge double double. The six-foot-one-inch forward had 25 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists, two steals and two blocks in the game.
Ella Paleaae-Cook had a double double off the bench for the Pioneers as well, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Julia Paoletta was the only other Pioneer who scored in double figures, scoring 11 points to go with eight assists.
The Thunderbirds were led in scoring by Sandie Friday with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Myona Dauphinais had 14 points, Amaya Ramsey had 13 points and Tiara Flying Horse had 11 points.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they host the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks at the MCC Centra.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)