The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team fought hard but fell to the Williston State College Tetons on the road yesterday, 70-42.
The Pioneers struggled out of the gates, scoring just five points in the first quarter and trailing 34-19 at the half. The Pioneers put up more of a fight in the second half but couldn’t make up any ground on the MonDak No. 2 seeded Tetons.
After seemingly snapping out of their offensive funk the Pioneers once again found themselves struggling on that end of the court last night.
As a team the Pioneers shot 27.8% from the field, 22.2% from three-point range and were eight-for-12 from the free throw line. The Tetons shot 49.1% from the field, 25% from three-point range, and hit 14-of-20 free throw attempts.
The Pioneers didn’t have a double digit scorer in the game and were led by sophomore India Blyth’s (Melbourne, Australia) nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sophomore Angelina Dimasi (Waroona, Australia) had eight points, three rebounds and an assist; Julia Paoletta (Buenos Aires, Argentina) had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench; and freshman Jessica Tomkins (Melbourne, Australia) had six points and 12 rebounds.
The Tetons were led by Emily Kurkowski who had 14 points, three steals and an assist.
With the loss the Pioneers moved to 3-9 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 6-15 overall on the season. The Tetons are now 9-3 in conference play and 12-6 overall this season.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they head to Devil’s Lake, ND to take on the Laker Region State College Royals. Tipoff for the road MonDak action is set for noon.