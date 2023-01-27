The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team fought hard but fell to the Williston State College Tetons on the road yesterday, 70-42.

The Pioneers struggled out of the gates, scoring just five points in the first quarter and trailing 34-19 at the half. The Pioneers put up more of a fight in the second half but couldn’t make up any ground on the MonDak No. 2 seeded Tetons.