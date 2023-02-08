Hot shooting and timely whistles for their opponent were the undoing of the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team in a close conference loss yesterday in Bismarck, ND.
The Pioneers lost a big second half lead en route to a 86-84 loss to the United Tribes Technical College Thunderbirds.
This was the third two-point loss in the last five games for the short-handed Pioneers basketball team.
With the loss the Pioneers fell to 3-13 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 4-21 overall.
The Pioneers jumped out to an early lead, up seven over the Thunderbirds at the half. In the second half the Pioneers pushed that lead to 14, leading 60-46 before the Thunderbirds stormed back. The Thunderbirds hit six three-pointers over the final 10 minutes of the game and got a friendly whistle to take the lead. Pioneer Denzel Kabasele was knocked to the floor on a potential game tying drive with no whistle as time expired.
Kabasele led the Pioneers in scoring with 24 points on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting and four-of-seven from three-point range.
Blessing Adesipe had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the game. Payton Kokot had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Thunderbirds had six players in double figures in the game led by Jayce Archambault’s 16 points. Cayden Redfield and Tristin Davis each had 14 points, Jayden Yankton had 13 points, Sylvester Union had 12 points and DK Middleton had 11 points.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they host the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks at the MCC Centra.
