The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team closed their regular season home scheduled yesterday with a double-overtime win over Bismarck State College in Miles City.
The Pioneers outlasted the Mystics in double overtime, 97-88, at the MCC Centra.
With the win the Pioneers record moved to 7-13 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 8-21 overall. The win was the Pioneers’ fourth straight win, all against conference foes at home.
The Pioneers, once again playing short handed, showed amazing grit and will in their double overtime win. The team only had six players in the game, and only played five players over 12 minutes in the game. All five starters played at least 44 minutes, with four playing 47 or more minutes.
Sophomore forward Blessing Adesipe had a big game to lead the Pioneers to victory, scoring 35 points on an efficient 13-of-21 shooting in the game. The six-foot-six-inch forward hit eight-of-13 free throws and neared a triple double in the game with 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Guard Denzel Kabasele added 25 points, three assists, two rebounds and an assist on 50% shooting from the field and five-of-nine from three-point range; and freshman guard Payton Kokot added 23 points, five rebounds, an assist and two blocks in the game.
Forward Ethan Venema added 10 points and 15 rebounds along with five blocks in the game; Chazz Haws had two points, five assists, four rebounds and five steals; and David Gorianskii had two points and two rebounds off the bench.
The Mystics were led in scoring by Deonte Martinez who had 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the game. Anthony Bertucci had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Jaden Hamilton had 11 points and five rebounds.
The Pioneers shot 53.1% from the field and 37% from three-point range in the game while holding the Mystics to just 36% from the field and 30.6% from three-point range.
The Pioneers will close out their regular season on Sunday as they travel to Glendive to take on Dawson Community College. Tipoff for the MonDak action is scheduled for 4 p.m.
