The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team won their third straight game yesterday with a conference win over Lake Region State College in Miles City.
The Pioneers topped the Royals 75-66 at the MCC Centra.
With the win, the Pioneers moved to 6-13 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 7-21 overall. All their recent wins were MonDak Athletic Conference games at home.
The Pioneers used a huge second half to fight back from a double figure halftime deficit and came away with the big come-from-behind victory. The Pioneers trailed the Royals 38-26 at the half but outscored Lake Region 49-28 in the second half.
Payton Kokot led the Pioneers in scoring with 23 points to go with four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Blessing Adesipe had 18 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals; Denzel Kabasele added 14 points, two rebounds, an assist and three steals; and David Gorianskii put in 10 points, two rebounds and two steals off the bench.
The Royals were led in scoring by Mohand Ammad who put up 19 points on an efficient six-of-eight shooting from the field and six-of-seven at the free throw line. Blessed Barhayiga added a 15-point, 10-rebound double double for the Royals.
The Pioneers are back in action tonight when they will host the Bismarck State College Mystics at home. Tipoff in the MonDak action is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tonight’s game will be the Pioneers final regular season home game of the season.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)