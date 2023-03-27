Park High School’s football team will no longer compete in Class A of the Eastern Conference of the Montana High School Association, and will instead move to independent scheduling.
This means it will play against select opponents -- yet to be determined -- rather than compete in a normal conference schedule, the district’s athletic director announced Tuesday.
“I would get on the phone and find teams we’d have a good chance against Friday nights,” said Athletic Director Nate Parseghian to the Livingston school board of trustees on Tuesday.
The team would not be eligible for post-season play in the MHSA, but would still be a member of and governed by the state athletic association.
Parseghian said this is the best direction for the football program right now, and its student-athletes and coaches, as the team has suffered a long streak of consecutive losses. Last season, the Park High Rangers football team went winless at 0-10 and was outscored 526-31, according to the Maxpreps website.
The athletic director said he hoped to schedule as many as eight games for next season and that no decisions had been made on the head football coach.
Although it’s not all about winning, coaches want to give athletes a chance to feel the excitement of being in a good game, he said.
“We’d love to be in the game in the fourth quarter, where if we make a play, we might win the game,” Parseghian said.
Parseghian had the backing of the school board members, none of whom opposed the plan. He told the board he’d like a minimum of two years to rebuild the football program.
School board member Carol Goosey said it’s not fair for local student-athletes to be playing kids “so much bigger.”
“It’s just so painful,” Goosey said.
School board member Signe Lahren said it seems like teachers get a lot more attention than coaches when it comes to professional development.
“I’m concerned for the coaches,” Lahren said. “This is hard on the coaches when they’re dealing with these losses.”