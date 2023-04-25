The Miles City Outlaws Baseball Club varsity team avenged a close loss to open yesterday’s doubleheader against Froid with a dominating nightcap shutout.
The Outlaws fell to Froid 6-7 in Sunday’s first game but bounced back with a huge 20-0 shutout win in the nightcap at Tedesco Field in the Denton Sports Complex in Miles City.
The scoring was early and often for the Outlaws in their dominant nightcap win, scoring five runs in the first, seven in the second, and seven in the third to take a commanding 19-0 lead into the fourth. The Outlaws added one more in the fourth for good measure.
The pitching rotation for the Outlaws put up a no-hitter across five innings for the Outlaws in the 20-0 shutout win.
Chandler Smith pitched the first inning, striking out three; Kenny Kuchynka came in for the second inning and struck out two; and Aydan Price closed the final three innings, striking out seven. The three pitchers also combined for just three walks in the game.
At the plate the Outlaws had their way with the Froid pitchers, outhitting Froid 12-0.
Right fielder Trae Awbery led the way going a perfect three-for-three in the game with two RBIs. Center fielder Raymond Shawver and Price were both two-for-three with four RBIs; and left fielder Ryan Lufborough went two-for-two with an RBI. Shortstop Alex Hurr and Kuchynka each had a hit and two RBIs and catcher Eli Maurina also had a hit.
The Outlaws were also aggressive on the bases, stealing seven total. Shawver stole three bases; Maurina had two; and Awbery and Lufborough each had one.
In the earlier action the Outlaws weren’t able to find much offense in the game, totaling just three hits en route to a 7-6 loss to Froid. The Outlaws attempted a late game comeback but it fell short.
At the plate, Shawver was two-for-four with two RBIs and Smith had the team’s only other hit going one-for-three with an RBI. Price also added an RBI in the game.
Maurina got the start on the mound for the Outlaws, going three and two thirds innings while giving up one hit, two runs and striking out five. Awbery took over and pitched an inning, striking out three. Hurr closed the game, going two and a third inning while giving up one hit, four earned runs and striking out five.
The Outlaws will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Wyoming for a tournament.