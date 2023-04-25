The Miles City Outlaws Baseball Club varsity team avenged a close loss to open yesterday’s doubleheader against Froid with a dominating nightcap shutout.

The Outlaws fell to Froid 6-7 in Sunday’s first game but bounced back with a huge 20-0 shutout win in the nightcap at Tedesco Field in the Denton Sports Complex in Miles City.

