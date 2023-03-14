Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman and Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged had success recently in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action.
Newman, 25, took first place in round two of the RodeoHouston in Houston, TX. Newman scored an 88.5-point ride on Vintage Villan, earning $4,859 for the round win.
At the 94th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo in Arcadia, FL, Newman put up another first-place finish. Newman scored 86.5 points on High River to take first place, earning $4,343.
Newman is currently the No. 3 ranked saddle bronc rider in the PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding World Standings with $41,332.99 in season earnings.
Stetson Wright (Milford, UT) is currently in first place with $72,309.01 in earnings; Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, AB) is in second with $48,997.23 in earnings; Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, SD) is in fourth with $36,837.31 in season earnings; and Kade Bruno (Challis, ID) is fifth with $34,023.11 in earnings.
Meged, 25, took second place in round two of the RodeoHousto. Meged finished in 9.1 seconds, earning $2,997.
Meged is currently No. 8 in the PRCA Tie-down Roping World Standings with $24,499.36 in season earnings.
Riley Webb (Denton, TX) is in first with $35,946.03; Westyn Hughes (Caldwell, TX) is second with $35,914.22 in earnings; and Trevor Hale (Perryton, TX) is in third with $32,814.90 in earnings.