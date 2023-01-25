Custer County District High School (CCDHS) senior Logan Muri has signed to continue his academic and athletic career next year at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
Muri is a multiple sport athletic in Miles City, playing multiple positions for the Miles City Mavericks American Legion baseball team in the summer; playing for the Cowboys basketball team currently and played for the Cowboys football team.
“I am excited to join Morningside University,” Muri said in a press release. “I come from a great community with great people — that’s what I was looking for and that’s what I found. Morningside has a long tradition of academic and athletic excellence and I’m looking forward to learning and growing in that environment.”
A six-foot-three-inch pitcher and infield utility player, Muri has received all-conference first team honors playing for the Mavericks the last two years. Las August he was selected to play for Big Sky Baseball, the region’s premier scout program, and previously joined baseball athletes from seven northwestern states on USA Baseball’s Northwest team.
On the Cowboys basketball team Muri is currently a co-captain and he was an all-conference selection on the football team last year.
At CCDHS, Muri is in the academic honors program, is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and was named academic all-state all four years of high school. At Morningside University Muri will be studying business administration and agribusiness.
Muri has completed extensive volunteer service for schools, clubs, and organizations in the community.
“I had the pleasure of coaching Logan this past fall with Big Sky Baseball,” said Big Sky Baseball coach Ed McNamee in a press release. “Logan is someone that will lead by example and goes out of his way to make his teammates better. A ball player through and through, he can play anywhere on the diamond. I’m excited to see how far he can go for Coach Boeve and the Mustangs.”
McNamee added that Muri’s family, high school, Legion team and community should be proud to have a great athlete but a better person representing them at Morningside University.
Morningside University, founded in 1894, is a private four-year university competing in the GPAC Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Mornings has won 20 all-time national championships and has a 99 percent placement rate upon graduation.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)