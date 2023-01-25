Logan Muri pic

Logan Muri pitches last summer for the Miles City Mavericks American Legion baseball team. Muri has signed to continue his academic and athletic career next year at Morningside Univeristy in Sioux Falls, Iowa where he will play baseball.

Custer County District High School (CCDHS) senior Logan Muri has signed to continue his academic and athletic career next year at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.

Muri is a multiple sport athletic in Miles City, playing multiple positions for the Miles City Mavericks American Legion baseball team in the summer; playing for the Cowboys basketball team currently and played for the Cowboys football team.

