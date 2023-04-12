Miles Community College to hold basketball camp Star Staff Apr 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Miles Community College athletes will be hosting Kabs’ Basketball Camp this weekend at the MCC Centra.The camp will be Saturday for middle school boys and girls and Sunday for high school boys and girls. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break from noon to 1 p.m.Contact 406-951-0619 or email kabstraining@gmail.com for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Miles Community College Botany School Systems Pharmaceuticals Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.