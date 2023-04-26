The Pioneers softball team from Miles Community College closed their home regular season scheduled on Monday, splitting their doubleheader against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats.
The Pioneers fell in game one, 9-1 and then bounced back with a big 12-4 win in the second game at MidRivers Field in Miles City.
After Monday’s games, the Pioneers moved to 13-3 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 26-5 overall.
In the first action on Monday, the Wildcats used a big third inning to break a 1-1 tie and take a lead they would hold throughout. The Pioneers only got on the board in the third inning with one run.
The Pioneers only put up two hits in the game and committed three errors.
Catcher HaiLeigh Davis hit a solo home run in the third for the Pioneers only run of the game.
In the circle Peyton Whitehead pitched the complete five and a third innings.
The Pioneers bounced back with seven runs in the first two innings of Monday’s second game, taking a 7-1 lead into the third. The Wildcats struck back, scoring three unanswered across the third and fourth and neither team scored in the fifth, going into the sixth inning with the Pioneers up 7-4.
The Pioneer piled on five more runs in the sixth to seal the game.
Madi Henry pitched a complete six innings for the Pioneers in the game, giving up nine hits, four runs and striking out one.