The Pioneers softball team from Miles Community College closed their home regular season scheduled on Monday, splitting their doubleheader against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats.

The Pioneers fell in game one, 9-1 and then bounced back with a big 12-4 win in the second game at MidRivers Field in Miles City.

