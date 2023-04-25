Pioneers women’s rodeo team’s Mary Gibson with a 7.3-second finish in goat tying during Friday night’s MCC rodeo in Miles City. Gibson led the Pioneers women to a second-place finish in the second MCC rodeo as well as won the breakaway buckle for the top average in both rodeos.
Sharon Moore
Owen Carlson with the MCC Rodeo Team competes in the bull riding event on Friday night at the MCC Ag Advancement Center. The Burch Rodeo Company provided the broncs and bulls for this event.
MCC rodeos Tycie Phalen makes a fast dismount in the goat tying event on Friday night during the first of two MCC rodeos at the MCC Ag Advancement Center in Miles City.
The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s and women’s rodeo teams found some success over the weekend as they hosted their home rodeos at the MCC Ag Advancement Center in Miles City.
The MCC rodeo team hosted their first home rodeo Thursday and Friday and the second one on Saturday and Sunday.
In rodeo one the Pioneers men’s team finished fourth in the team standings, with Northwest College taking the top spot. Montana State University was second and MSU-Northern was third. The Pioneers women’s team also finished fourth with the Montana State University women taking first.
“Overall we were pretty happy with it, the rodeo was a success, and we did have some good outcomes,” said MCC Head Coach Sylvan La Cross. “There were some results we were a little disheartened by, but thats rodeo.”
Individually, Daylon Danks (Mandaree, ND) was the tie-down roping champion for the Pioneers in the first rodeo with a time of 18.5 seconds. Pioneer Blayne Hubing (Circle) took fifth in tie-dow roping as well as eighth in team roping with Cody Acord (Gillette, WY).
Hubing also finished fifth in the men’s all-around standings with his two finishes.
On the women’s side for the first rodeo, Mary Gibson (Havre) finished fourth in the women’s all-around standings and scored all of the team’s 82.5 points. She finished fifth in breakaway roping and seventh in goat tying.
The second MCC rodeo of the weekend saw the Pioneers women’s team have their best finish of the season, taking second behind Montana State University. The pioneers scored 155 points in rodeo two.
Gibson had a second-place finished in breakaway roping in 6.2 seconds, highlighting the rodeo. Cierra Vons Cooper (Reno, NV) had a sixth-place finish in goat tying in 15 seconds.
Gibson won the breakaway buckle, which was awarded to the top average between both rodeos.
For the Pioneers men Cole Trexler (Corvallis) finished ninth in tie-down roping with a time of 28.4 seconds and the team roping pair of Cameron Handy (Recluse, WY) and MSU’s Hayden Taylor finished third in round one in 6.4 seconds.
“We just want to send a big thank you out to everyone that came out and cheered and supported us both emotionally and financially,” La Cross said “It was a huge success and it couldn’t have been that way without everyone’s support.”
As for putting on the rodeo, La Cross said that once the rodeos got rolling everything went smooth.
“The production went well and we were able to do some great opening things that kind of thanked and respected our first responders,” he said. “We also honored our sophomore graduates Saturday night.”
The Pioneers will close out their spring season this weekend at the University of Montana rodeo in Missoula.
According to La Cross, his teams are rested up and ready to focus back on practice.
“We know what we have to do to get a couple kids to the College Finals, and they know they need to buckle down if they want to win the region championship,” he said.