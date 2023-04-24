The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team swept their doubleheader this weekend against Lake Region State College at MidRivers Field in Miles City.
The Pioneers cruised through game one, 13-2; and then topped the Royals in the nightcap, 15-11.
With the wins the Pioneers moved to 12-2 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 25-4 overall. The pioneers are currently on a six-game win streak.
The Pioneers took on North Dakota State College of Science this morning in Miles City. Results from these games will be in tomorrow’s paper.
The next action for the Pioneers softball team will be Wednesday, when they take on Bismarck State College in a doubleheader in Bismarck, ND. The games are scheduled for noon and 2:30 p.m.
Pioneers 13, Royals 2In Saturday’s first game the Pioneers blew open a close game with five runs in the third inning and then sealed the game with a seven-run fourth inning. Lake Region, who scored two runs in the second, couldn’t get points on the board for the rest of the game.
At the plate, the Pioneers were led by first baseman Hazel Eaton who was two-for-two with three RBIs and a home run. Right fielder Reed Johnson also had a home run, going one-for-three in the game with three RBIs. Left fielder Elizabeth Ybarra was also one-for-three with three-RBIs. Third baseman Morgan Lampshire was one-for-two with two RBIs and Megan Johnson was one-for-two in the game.
In the circle, Madilyn Henry went the full five innings, giving up five hits, two runs and striking out three. Henry’s record on the season moved to a perfect 5-0.
Pioneers 15, Royals 11Both teams had their bats going in Saturday’s nightcap, with the Pioneers outhitting the Royals 15-14. The game was relatively low scoring in the early innings, with the Pioneers leading 4-3 through four. In the fifth inning the Pioneers would score two which the Royals answered with four of their own, giving them a 7-6 lead. The Pioneers would explode for six runs in the sixth inning, answered by three from the Royals, and then the Pioneers would outscore the Royals 3-1 in the seventh for the four-run win.
The Pioneers had five batters with multiple hits in the game. Megan Johnson led the way for the Pioneers, going three-for-five with a home run and six RBIs. John; Ybarra; Eaton; and Reed Johnson each had two hits in the game. Four other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Alex Carr got the start in the circle for the Pioneers, going four innings while giving up four hits, three runs and striking out one. Peyton Whitehead pitched the next two innings, giving up five hits, four runs and striking out two; and Eaton closed the game in the circle.