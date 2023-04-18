The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers rodeo teams opened their spring rodeo season at the Montana State University Rodeos in Bozeman.
As a team the Pioneers men’s rodeo team finished fourth with 380 team points. Montana State University won their home rodeo with 615 points.
Individually, the Pioneers had a couple of winners and some high finishes at the rodeos.
In the first rodeo on Thursday and Friday, tie-down roper Cole Trexler took first with a time of 18.1 seconds for his runs. In the same event Pioneer Daylon Danks took fourth place with a time of 22.3 seconds. Grady Larson and Blayne Hubing finished in the top-10 in the event.
Cameron Handy won in team roping with teammate Hayden Taylor with combined run times of 11.9 seconds.
The Pioneers women’s rodeo team didn’t score in the first rodeo but according to Head Coach Sylvan La Cross, the team was close to the top-10 in goat tying and barrels.
In the second rodeo of the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, the Pioneers once against took fourth, with 285 points.
The top finishers for the Pioneers were Danks and Dawson Jackson who tied for second place in team roping. They had a combined time of 18.3 seconds. Larson and Caden Rhoads finished in sixth with a combined time of 26.9 seconds.
MCC will be hosting their home rodeo Thursday through Sunday at the Ag Advancement Center. The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Slack will be at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information contact La Cross at 406-855-2184.