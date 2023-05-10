The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team swept their doubleheader against Dakota College at Bottineau Saturday, earning the right to host the Region XIII Playoffs this coming weekend.

The Pioneers cruised by the Lumberjacks 9-1 in game one and topped them in the nightcap 16-5 at Denton Field in Miles City.

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.