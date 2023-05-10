The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team swept their doubleheader against Dakota College at Bottineau Saturday, earning the right to host the Region XIII Playoffs this coming weekend.
The Pioneers cruised by the Lumberjacks 9-1 in game one and topped them in the nightcap 16-5 at Denton Field in Miles City.
With the wins the Pioneers moved to 19-5 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 35-12 for the season.
In Saturday’s opener, the Pioneers rode strong pitching and big third and fourth innings to victory.
On the mound, Jeremy Gee pitched seven innings for the Pioneers while allowing just four hits in the game. On the other end the Pioneers were able to take advantage of pitching woes from the Lumberjacks as well as four Lumberjack errors.
The Pioneers fell behind early in the game but then put up all nine of their runs across the third and fourth innings, scoring five in the third and four in the fourth. Due to the eight-run rule the game ended after seven innings.
A big triple from shortstop Jaeden Jordahl got the offense going for the Pioneers in the third inning. Left fielder Grant Gabbert reached first on an error which also scored Jordahl. Catcher Takumi Kimoto singles and designated hitter Tommy O’Connell was walked, loading the bases. A sac fly by Kruz Slevira scored Gabbert and moved Kimoto to third and then third baseman Lane Neill hit an RBI-single that scored Kimoto. Neither then scored on a double steal with Wyatt Searcey.
In the fourth inning, Gabbert singled and Kimoto hit an RBI-inside the park home run to give the Pioneers a 7-1 lead. O’Connell then doubled, Slevira was walked and first baseman Spencer Searcey walked, loading the bases. O’Connell and Slevira scored on an errant throw to first by the Lumberjacks.
In the second game on Saturday the Lumberjacks once again jumped out to an early lead, this time scoring three runs in the top of the first. The Pioneers would answer that with runs in each inning on their way to their 16-5 win.
The Pioneers scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning, taking the lead and never looking back.
Neill reached on a single followed by Spencer Searcey being walked. Right fielder Matt Burton loaded the bases with a walk. Jessen West was walked next, scoring Neill and then Jordahl was hit by a pitch, scoring Spencer Searcey. Catcher Mike Ohlin then hit a sac fly, scoring Burton. O’Connell then hit a three-run home run to right field.
The Pioneers scored three more runs in the fourth, the Lumberjacks scored three in the fifth, and then the Pioneers the scoring with three runs in the fifth.
On the mound, Bridger Erickson starting the game for the Pioneers, going four and a third inning while giving up six hits, five runs and striking out three. Patrick Dietz closed the game for the Pioneers, pitching the final two outs, striking out one.
With the wins the Pioneers earned the right to host the upcoming Region XIII playoffs. The playoffs will be Saturday and Sunday at Denton Field in Connors Stadium at Miles City’s Denton Sports Complex.
The playoffs will open on Saturday with the No. 2 seeded Bismarck State College Mystics taking on the No. 3 Dakota County Technical College Blue Knights at 9 a.m. The No. 1 seeded Pioneers will then take on the No. 4 seeded Williston State College Tetons at noon.
The tournament will conclude on Sunday unless there is an if-necessary championship game Monday.
No passes will be honored for the regional playoffs.