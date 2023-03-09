The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team split their doubleheader yesterday in their spring ball in Tucson, AZ.

The Pioneers fell to Malone University in yesterday’s first action, 7-3; and then bounced back with a win over Bethany Lutheran’s JV in the nightcap, 7-3. The Pioneers are 6-3 so far in their spring games.

