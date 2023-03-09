The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team split their doubleheader yesterday in their spring ball in Tucson, AZ.
The Pioneers fell to Malone University in yesterday’s first action, 7-3; and then bounced back with a win over Bethany Lutheran’s JV in the nightcap, 7-3. The Pioneers are 6-3 so far in their spring games.
With the split doubleheader, the Pioneers record moved to 7-6 on the early season.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Friday when they take on the University of Fraser Valley in a doubleheader. Game times are set for 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Tucson, AZ.
Malone 7, Pioneers 3A five-run fifth inning for Malone University blew open a close game, pushing it out of the Pioneers reach.
The Pioneers scoring started with left fielder Grant Gabbert being walked and then right fielder Kruz Slevira being hit by a pitch. Both runners stole their bases to move into scoring position before being brought home by a two-RBI single by third baseman Lane Neill.
Neither team scored again until the Pioneers took the lead. Designated hitter Kam Kostial reached on a single and Neill reached on an error. Kostial advanced to third and Neill to second and then second baseman Dalton Martin grounded out, scoring Kostial.
Malone would silence the Pioneers though with five runs in the top of the fifth inning, taking the final lead of 7-3.
Jeremy Gee was the starting pitcher for the Pioneers, going four innings while giving up three hits, and striking out six. Jacob Walker pitched an inning and Josh Banderob closed the final two innings. Walker gave up a hit and Banderob gave up a hit and struck out two.
Pioneers 7, Bethany 3The Pioneers bounced back from their loss earlier in the day with bats swinging, scoring four runs in the first inning and another two in the second. The Pioneers padded their lead with a seventh run in the third inning, taking a 7-0 lead.
The scoring got going with left fielder Matt Burton and Slevira at center fielder both being walked. After they both stole a base and moved into scoring position right fielder Wyatt Searcey hit an RBI-single to score Burton. Designated Ohlin hit a two-RBI double after that to score Slevira and Searcey. First baseman Tommy O’Connell was then walked and Ohlin moved to third on a wild pitch. Ohlin was scored as O’Connell was caught trying to steal a base.
In the second, catcher Bryan Roselles was walked and Brady Jones moved in as a courtesy runner. Second baseman Jaeden Jordahl then hit a RBI-double to score Jones. Burton then singled, putting runners on third and first. Jordahl then scored on a wild pitch.
The Pioneers’ final run came in the third when O’Connell smacked a solo home run with two outs.
Bo Hays got the nod on the mound for the Pioneers, going two and two thirds hitless innings and striking out five. Spencer Searcey came in to pitch three and a third inning, giving up four hits, three runs and striking out five. Cameron Murphy pitched the final inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.