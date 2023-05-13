Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball Head Coach Jeff Brabant will be retiring at the end of this season.
Brabant has been with the Pioneers baseball program since 2002, starting as an assistant coach to MCC Athletic Hall of Fame Coach Rob Bishop, and then taking over head coaching duties in 2010.
As head coach the Pioneers he compiled 352 wins for a .768 win percentage, and six conference championships. During his time at MCC the Pioneers saw an impressive run of 16-straight conference championships.
The Pioneers finished another season with the MonDak Athletic Conference title with a 19-5 conference record and a 33-12 record overall.
Brabant lives in Miles City with his wife Rachael and their two children, Logan, 17, and Brooke, 15.
According to Brabant, there are a handful of reasons why he chose to retire after this season but it boiled down to a few things.
“There are a handful of reasons, but when it all boiled down to it, I was missing too much of my kiddo’s activities and I want to start a new career while I still have my mind and body,” Brabant said.
During his first three season as head coach for the Pioneers Brabant earned Mon-Dak and Region IX Coach of the Year honors. In 2014 he was named the Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year and in 2021 he earned Region XIII Coach of the Year honors.
Brabant’s coaching career began with the Miles City American Legion program where he coached from 1992-96 as both an assistant and head coach. He has also coached American Legion baseball in Bozeman while finishing his bachelor’s degree at Montana State University.
Following his time in Bozeman, Brabant started teaching at Will James Middle School in Billings and coaching the Billings Scarlets as first their pitching coach and eventually head coach. He began and completed his master’s degree from the University of Phoenix during this time.
In 2002-03 he made the jump to the collegiate level at MCC, starting as the pitching coach for Bishop as well as the Information Technology instructor.
“It has been my life,” Brabant said. “In order for you to have success at the college level for all the years that we have, you have to envelop your life around it. In its toughest moments, it took priority over my family, it took priority over everything. You owe it to the players and to the alumni to do everything you can to create the legacy that we have with this program.”
Coaching at MCC has meant a tremendous amount to him and he is proud of where it started and where it stands today.
According to MCC Athletic Director Jerry Olson, the impact Brabant has had on the MCC baseball program and the school are immeasurable.
“To be a part of 16 championships in a row,” Olson said. “All the success on the field, but, more importantly the success the baseball team has had in the classroom and the ability to send guys to four-year schools to continue their education and play. I have talked to endless alumni players who have told me how much influence Coach Brabant has had on their lives. This is more important than the wins. We are going to miss him for sure.”
The championships won by the Pioneers as well as the development of their alumni network and establishing their Hall of Fame are among the top successes during his tenure as Pioneers’ head coach, according to Brabant. He added that those things have been great for the continuance of their entire family.
“I think I will look back and see what we did in the lives of our players,” Brabant mentioned on successes.
“Our goals are as follows: 1. Win rings (which we do /did), 2. Make men out of players (which we do) and 3. Graduate with honors (which we have done consistently). At the end of the day, all of these goals provide the pathway to make successful fathers, husbands and employees and eventual leaders. If you ask our alums, I think a majority of them would agree that these days spent here did just that. I’m prouder of that than our hardware.”
According to Brabant, he is always humbled to really take a step back and see the realization of the fingerprints he has on human lives.
“It is a very serious career at a pivotal time in their adolescent lives. I take it very seriously and we treat it very seriously,” he said. “This is ridiculously important as we shape and mold men and I hold them accountable at a high level. The amount of time we spend on these kinds of things shows up on the scoreboard and it shows up on the transcripts. And it then shows up 10 years later when I talk to alums during our Hall of Fame banquet.”
Brabant added that it is an unbelievable feeling, and probably what he will miss most even though it is a grind.
When asked what some of the biggest challenges he faced with the Pioneers Brabant noted not being satisfied with the team’s success.
“I kid with my father-in-law all the time that coaching is an illness, you are never OK with a win or a successful season,” he said. “You always want to be better and to improve. So, it goes back to the above answer, how do you take being at the top and make it better? Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, that is by far the biggest challenge. How do we improve from being the best in the conference and best in the region?”
Brabant added that it isn’t only on the field either.
“We have improved our GPAs in the classroom, more of our guys are moving on to play at four years, our retention is fantastic, our community service has improved, our discipline has improved,” he said.
Pioneers assistant coach Michael O’Connell will be taking over the head coaching responsibilities this upcoming season. O’Connell is a former Pioneer baseball player from Kalispell who has been on staff with the Pioneers since 2016. O’Connell’s previous coaching experience includes time with the Glacier Range Riders of the Pioneer League as well as head coach of the Miles City Mavericks.
“Coach O will crush it,” said Brabant on O’Connell taking over the Pioneers team. “He has had the opportunity to see my failures and mistakes. He has been given every responsibility with my delegation to prepare him for this day since I knew it was coming. He is not only ready but will also see success right away. He knows how to coach and knows the x’s and o’s, but more importantly he has a great understanding of how to handle 18-to-20-year-olds and the mental part of the game.”
According to Brabant, O’Connell won’t take his hands off the wheel too terribly much, but at the same time will make the changes he wants to make this his own.
O’Connell is a former MCC Pioneer.
“The program is in great hands and I wouldn’t hand the keys over to just anyone,” he said. “Mike has been like a son to me, and I owe him a lot and I joke with him that the head coach is only as good as his assistant. While I joke with him, it is true. Now, Mike is getting paid for going through the trenches and climbing the rungs to become a head coach.”
According to O’Connell, Brabant has been one of the most influential people in his life.
“He has been a tremendous leader and mentor to me as a coach, but more importantly as a person,” O’Connell said. “I had the pleasure of playing for Coach Brabant in 2012 and that changed my life. Clearly I had a great experience or I wouldn’t have come back to coach with him. And that decision has completely changed my life for the better.”
O’Connell added that he met his wife in Miles City, and now has been hired to take the team over following Brabant’s retirement.
“Those are two very important parts of my life, and none of it would have happened if it wasn’t for Coach taking a chance on me 11 years ago,” he said. “I owe everything to him, and I wouldn’t be the man and coach I am today without him. To say he means a lot to me is an understatement. He has been a father figure to me, and helped me grow into the man and coach I am today. I owe a lot to him, and I hope he enjoys retirement and having more family time.”
Following his retirement Brabant intends to continue coaching the Miles City Mavericks American Legion baseball team for the next few years.
“I really enjoy coaching the youth,” Brabant said. “They are sponges and they are easy to affect and make better. It is much harder to make a college level player better. The pressure isn’t nearly as high for me. Our mission statements for both the college and the Maverick’s level are much different.”
As for coaching collegiately, Brabant said that he is probably done.
“The older I have gotten, as said above, the more I am learning about myself and how much I hate losing,” he said. “I don’t want to spend the latter part of my life hating things about my career. I’m addicted to winning, i don’t want to be an addict anymore.”
Although he will no longer be coaching at MCC, Brabant will continue to teach online at the school through the summer semester.
“I will teach online this summer for the college as I didn’t want them to have to worry about a search during the spring semester,” Brabant said. “My official retirement date will be the end of July when the summer semester is complete.”
Brabant added that the college has given him everything, so he felt he owed them at least that much.
“Teaching for over 26 years and coaching for 31, you don’t just turn your back on it or flip the switch,” Brabant said. “Reality is looking me straight in the eye.”
According to Brabant, he is thankful that the Miles City Youth Baseball Association hired him as an assistant in 1992 and he is thankful for his coaching stops in Bozeman and in Billings. He also added that he owes a lot to Bishop for hiring him back in 2002 and to the college for giving him the freedom and trust to run his program how he wanted and needed to.
Brabant added that lastly he is thankful for his wife and kids for understanding the ups and downs and the time away that a coach goes through.
“The easy days are fun, and the hard days are rough on all of them,” he said. “Without a great support staff in my home, I could have never done any of this. I owe my wife more than anyone to allow me the ability to pursue this career and do it with everything I have while at the same time neglecting my family. Even as we speak, I am on the road away from my family in a hotel room, coaching. My wife is just as much Pioneer baseball as anyone is on this planet. She deserves an immense amount of gratitude.”