The Miles City Generals high school hockey team continued their impressive season by pushing their record to 20-0 with a sweep of Missoula over the weekend at the AgriSports Complex in Miles City.

The Generals topped Missoula in a nail-bitting 4-3 shootout win on Friday night followed by a 4-2 win over Missoula on Saturday morning to close out their regular season.

