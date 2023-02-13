The Miles City Generals high school hockey team continued their impressive season by pushing their record to 20-0 with a sweep of Missoula over the weekend at the AgriSports Complex in Miles City.
The Generals topped Missoula in a nail-bitting 4-3 shootout win on Friday night followed by a 4-2 win over Missoula on Saturday morning to close out their regular season.
“The Generals hockey team’s accomplishment of going 20-0 in the regular season is remarkable and deserves to be celebrated,” said Head Coach Rick Lang. “The players have put in countless hours of hard work and dedication to reach this level of success, and the team has had to overcome numerous obstacles and challenges along the way.”
Lang added that the commitment and support of the parents, coaching staff, management, and fans has been invaluable in helping the team reach this point.
The Generals are in first place in the Big Sky High School League followed by Missoula (15-4); Glasgow (14-4); Great Falls (10-8); Butte (7-10); Salmon (7-13); Bozeman (5-13); Flathead (3-15); and Helena (2-16).
This weekend’s games were senior night for the Generals as well as the last home regular season games for the team.
Senior’s Charlie Lang, Isaac Patten, Jay Pluhar, JT Cummings, Anthony Malloy and Austin Volz were honored on Friday night.
“The graduating seniors have been integral to the team’s success and will be greatly missed,” Lang said.
On Friday night, Missoula jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after the first period. Missoula had goals from Ezra Kellman Gross and Colter Elam in the period. In the second both teams would add a goal to the scoreboard, sending the Generals into the third period trailing 3-1. Anthony Moorehead got the second-period goal for the Generals, assisted by Mason Chapmon, and Sonia Charman scored for Missoula.
In the third period, the Generals would lock down Missoula, holding them scoreless, while Moorehead would score two more goals to send the game to a shootout. Moorehead’s second goal was assisted by CJ Lang and Charlie Lang and then his third goal was assists by Chapmon and JT Cummins.
In one of the most exciting and high-pressure moments in a sporting event, the Generals came out on top in the shootout for the big win.
On Saturday, things were a big more comfortable for the Generals.
Neither team got on the board in the first period and then in the second period the Generals exploded for three goals. Missoula would make things a bit closer with two goals in the third period but the Generals would put another goal in to give themselves some breathing room en route to the win.
Yanzie Looman scored the Generals first second-period goal followed by two by CJ Lang. Looman’s goal was assisted by Chapmon and Kameron Lockie; CJ Lang’s first was assisted by Lockie; and his second was assisted by Brody Phillips and Ira Glade. Chapmon scored the General’s third-period goal assisted by Volz and Looman.
Generals will be back in action at the High School State Tournament Feb. 24-25 in Bozeman.
“With only a week and a half before state in Bozeman, the team will be using this time to get everyone healthy and prepare to compete at their best,” Lang said.