Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged and Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman were both in action over the weekend in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) action.
Both competed at the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out in San Angelo, TX; and the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale, NV.
At the Clark County Fair & Rodeo Meged finished round one in 9.6 seconds and round two in 10.8 seconds, not placing in either round. He finished ninth in the averages with 20.4 seconds. At the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out Meged finished round one in 13.8 seconds.
On the season, Meged is currently No. 11 in the PRCA World Tie-down Roping Standings with $27,171.84 in season earnings.
Riley Webb (Denton, TX) is currently in first place of the tie-down roping standings with $107,436.66 in season earnings. Hunter Herrin (Apache, OK) is No. 2 with $60,748.97 in season earnings; Westyn Hughes (Caldwell, TX) is No. 3 with $52,170.13 in season earnings; Trevor Hale (Perryton, TX) is No. 4 with $40,565.39 in season earnings; and Michael Otero (Lowndesboro, AL) is No. 5 with $40,291.67 in season earnings.
Newman scored an 83 on Black Magic at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo. At the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out Newman scored an 86.5 on Fox Hole Gunner in the first round and then didn’t score in the finals on Maverick.
Newman is currently the No. 2 ranked saddle bronc rider in the PRCA World Standings with $98,805.51 in season earnings.
Stetson Wright (Milford, UT) is currently the No. 1 ranked saddle bronc rider with $104,246.66 in season earnings. Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, AB) is No. 3 with $65,170.18 in season earnings; Chase Brooks (Deer Lodge) is No. 4 with $51,325.53 in earnings; and Ben Anderson (Eckville, AB) is No. 5 with $49,491.47 in earnings.