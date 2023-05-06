MCC women's rodeo takes 4th in Missoula By Star Staff May 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women's and men's rodeo teams pose for a photo. Photo Courtesy/Miles Community College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s rodeo team took fourth place at the University of Montana rodeo Friday and Saturday in Missoula with 160 points.The rodeo was the final Big Sky region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association 2022-23 season.Miles City’s Tycie Phalen finished in sixth place in barrel racing with a time of 35.84 and Havre’s Mary Gibson took third in goat tying with a time of 15.4 to score points for the Pioneers.The pioneers men’s team did not score in the University of Montana rodeo. University of Montana won both the men’s and women’s team totals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Armed Forces Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.