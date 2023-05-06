MCC rodeo team

The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women's and men's rodeo teams pose for a photo. 

 Photo Courtesy/Miles Community College

The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s rodeo team took fourth place at the University of Montana rodeo Friday and Saturday in Missoula with 160 points.

The rodeo was the final Big Sky region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association 2022-23 season.