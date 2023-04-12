The Pioneers softball team split their doubleheader against the Dawson Community College Buccaneers yesterday at MidRivers Field in Miles City.
Miles Community College (MCC) stumbled in the first game, falling 14-1; and then bounced back with a big 14-5 win in the nightcap.
With the split series the Pioneers moved to 5-1 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 18-3 overall on the season.
The Buccaneers jumped out early with six runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead in yesterday’s opener. After a run scored by the Pioneers at the top of the second the Buccaneers poured on six more runs in the second and another two in the fourth to lead 14-2 after four innings.
In the nightcap the Pioneers scored first, putting up three runs in the bottom of the first and then answering one Buccaneer run in the third with three more of their own. The Buccaneers would score another in the fourth which the Pioneers answered with three more, taking a 9-2 run in to the fifth. The Buccaneers showed a little life in the sixth, scoring three runs, but the Pioneers shut the door fifth five big runs in the bottom of the inning.
Individual stats for both games were unavailable at press time.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Friday against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats. The doubleheader is scheduled for 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. at MidRivers Field at Miles City’s Bender Park.