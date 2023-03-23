Miles Community College’s (MCC) Pioneers rodeo team will be hosting their Breakaway and Tie-down Jackpots March 24-25 at the MCC Ag Advancement Center in Miles City.
The ladies breakaway will be Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, March 25, tie-down roping will start at 6 p.m.
Books for both days will be open from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the day of the event. The cost is $100 for two head, including a $5 office fee, and you can enter twice either for the same horse or different horses.
Only cash entries will be accepted. There will be pay for fastest times and average and 1/3 stock charge.
The events will have a chute draw cattle.
No dogs or alcohol will be allowed on the premises.
For more information contact MCC Rodeo Coach Sylvan La Cross at 406-855-2184.