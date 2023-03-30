The MonDak Athletic Conference baseball and softball schedules have been reconstructed for the next three weeks in order to deal with the immense snow that North Dakota is dealing with.
The respective athletic directors for the different MonDak schools met to decide on the rescheduling.
Due to the poor weather in North Dakota all baseball and softball games up until April 16 will be played in either Miles City or Glendive. After April 16 there will be another draft of scheduling done to see if any of the North Dakota schools will be able to host games.
MonDak Conference games that were supposed to start last weekend will resume on April 6.
The Miles Community College Pioneer baseball schedule will be as follows for the next few weeks.
Friday, April 7, the Pioneers will take on Bismarck State at 3 and 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, the Pioneers will take on Williston State at 3 and 6 p.m.; Tuesday, April 11, the Pioneers will take on Dawson Community College at noon and 3 p.m.; Friday, April 14, the Pioneers will take on North Dakota State College of Science at 3 and 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 15, the Pioneers will take on Lake Region at 3 and 6 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 16, the Pioneers will take on Dakota College at 3 and 6 p.m.
The MCC Pioneer softball schedule will be as follows for the next few weeks.
Friday, April 7, the Pioneers will take on Bismarck State at 2 and 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, the Pioneers will take on Williston State at 2 and 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 11, the Pioneers will take on Dawson Community College at noon and 3 p.m.; Friday, April 14, the Pioneers will take on North Dakota State College of Science at 2 and 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 15, the Pioneers will take on Lake Region at 2 and 4:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 16, the Pioneers will take on Dakota College at 2 and 4:30 p.m.