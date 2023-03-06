The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team opened their Tucson Invitational Games winning three straight games and four-of-their-first-five games in Tucson, AZ.
The Pioneers made quick work of Malone University on Friday, 11-2; edged Riverland Community College in their nightcap, 3-2; beat Northland Community and Technical College on Saturday, 5-4; fell in their rematch against Riverland on Sunday, 11-6; and then topped Northland again, 11-3.
With the weekend in the books, the Pioneers moved to 5-4 on the young season.
The Pioneers' action in Tucson continues tomorrow when they take on Minnesota West Community Technical College in a doubleheader. Game times are set at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The Tucson Invitational Games will run through Monday.
The Pioneers jumped out to a big lead, taking a 10-0 lead after the first four innings of the game. Malone would attempt to scratch their way out of their hole but it was no use.
First baseman Kam Kostial had the hot bat against Malone, going four-of-five including two doubles and five RBIs. Centerfielder Kruz Slevira went two-for-four with two RBIs; catcher Takumi Kimoto went two-for-three; and shortstop Jaeden Jordahl, left fielder Grant Gabbert, and Michael Ohlin each had a hit.
On the mound, Bo Hays got the start, pitching four innings and giving up two hits and striking out six. Hayden Meehan pitched two innings, giving up four hits and striking out three; and Josh Banderob closed the final inning, striking out two.
Friday’s nightcap against Riverland was another story, with scoring hard to come by for either team in the strategic battle. The Pioneers trailed 1-0 early but rallied with three runs in the fifth inning that proved enough to come away with the win.
There were 21 total strike outs between the two teams and walks proved to be the difference, as the Pioneers were walked seven times to just three Riverland batters.
Jeremy Gee got the start for the Pioneers on the mound, pitching five and one third innings. Gee struck out eight while giving up two hits and a run. Cameron Murphy closed the final one and two thirds, giving up just one hit and one run and striking out one.
In Saturday’s lone game, Kimoto came up big for the Pioneers, scoring the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kimoto doubled to reach in the inning; got to third on a sacrifice by Gabbert; and then scored on an error by the Northland catcher.
Patrick Dietz started on the mound for the Pioneers, giving up just one hit over three and two thirds innings and striking out five. Jacob Walker pitched one and a third inning giving up a hit, a run and striking out three; Spencer Searcy pitched an inning with a strike out; and Ohlin closed the game pitching the final inning and striking out two.
Riverland got their revenge on Sunday morning when they had the hot bats, connecting on 17 hits en route to their 11-6 win. The Pioneers led 3-2 after the second inning before Riverland exploded for eight runs over the next four innings.
For the Pioneers, Gabbert went four-for-four with three RBIs to lead the way at the plate. Second baseman Dalton Martin; Wyatt Searcey; Jessen West; and Kostial each had hits in the game.
Bridger Erickson and Spencer Searcey pitched in the loss.
The Pioneers bounced back from their loss with a nightcap win over Northland on Sunday.
Designated hitter Greg Harrold made his first appearance as a Pioneer, going two-for-three at the plate in the win. Harrold had a two-RBI single and two RBI triples in the game. Left fielder Matt Burton was two-for-three; third baseman Lane Neill was two-for-two in the game; and Slevira and West each had a triple in the game.
Cutler got the start for the Pioneers on the mound, going three innings and giving up three hits, two runs and striking out four. Walker came in for the next two innings, giving up one hits and one run while striking out four. Banderob pitched an inning, giving up no hits or runs and striking out one; and Murphy closed the game with a no-hit inning and a strike out.