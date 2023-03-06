The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team opened their Tucson Invitational Games winning three straight games and four-of-their-first-five games in Tucson, AZ.

The Pioneers made quick work of Malone University on Friday, 11-2; edged Riverland Community College in their nightcap, 3-2; beat Northland Community and Technical College on Saturday, 5-4; fell in their rematch against Riverland on Sunday, 11-6; and then topped Northland again, 11-3.

