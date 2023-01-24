Volborg bull rider Jess Lockwood returned to Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Unleash The Beast action over the weekend, finishing second-overall at the PBR Gwinnett Chute Out in Duluth, GA.
Lockwood, 25, was in his first PBR action since being injured on Feb. 11, 2022, at the PBR Express Ranches Invitational in Oklahoma City, OK.
In his return, the two-time PBR World Champion (2019, 2017) tied for the even lead after the first round with an 88.25-point ride and then had an event-best 92-point ride on I’m Legit Too on Sunday. Lockwood went one-for-two on Sunday and finished the event with an aggregate of 180.25 and 102 points.
Lockwood earned $23,329 for the second-place finish.
Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) finished first at the event, going three-for-three on the weekend. The 2018 PBR World Champion scored 87.5 points, 82.75 points, and 90.5 points fore an aggregate of 260.75 and 126 points. He earned $42,786 for his first-place finish.
Lockwood is currently ranked No. 23 in the PBR World Standings with 102 points and $23,329 in season earnings after his first event back.
Andrew Alvidrez is in first place in the world standings with 446.50 points and $108,337 in earnings; Jose Vitor Leme is second with 386.50 points and $103,196 in earnings; and Pacheco is in third with 301.50 points and $72,059 in earnings.