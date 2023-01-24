Volborg bull rider Jess Lockwood returned to Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Unleash The Beast action over the weekend, finishing second-overall at the PBR Gwinnett Chute Out in Duluth, GA.

Lockwood, 25, was in his first PBR action since being injured on Feb. 11, 2022, at the PBR Express Ranches Invitational in Oklahoma City, OK.