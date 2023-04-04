The Spring Sports season is starting to get into full swing, and despite bad weather in some parts of the state there will still be plenty of action from local teams.
For the Cowgirls softball team, their Fergus Tournament in Lewistown is still scheduled for Thursday and Friday but is subject to change based on the weather in the area.
The MonDak Athletic Conference Athletic Directors came to the decision to move all MonDak softball and baseball games to either Miles City or Glendive due to severe weather in North Dakota.
For the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball and baseball teams, they will be resuming their schedule after postponing their games for the last week.
The Pioneers softball team will play doubleheaders both Friday and Saturday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. at MidRivers Field at Bender Park in Miles City. The Pioneers baseball team will play doubleheaders both Friday and Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m. at Denton Field in Connors Stadium in Miles City.
There will be MonDak softball and baseball games being played by teams other than MCC from Thursday through Sunday in Miles City.
In softball, Lake Region will play North Dakota State College of Science at noon and 2 p.m. on Thursday; Lake Region and Dakota College at Bottineau will play at 9 and 11 a.m. on Friday; North Dakota State College of Science will take on Bismarck State at 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday; and Dakota College at Bottineau will play Williston State at 9 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
In baseball, Lake Region will play North Dakota State College of Science at noon and 3 p.m. on Thursday; Lake Region and Dakota College at Bottineau will play at 9 and noon on Friday; North Dakota State College of Science will take on Bismarck State at 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday; and Dakota College at Bottineau will play Williston State at 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday.
There will also be a high school rodeo hosted by MCC this weekend at the Ag Advancement Center in Miles City. The rodeo will be Friday through Sunday and will start at 9 a.m. each day.
With the poor weather across the state the Custer County District High School Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis and track and field teams have seen their scheduled meets and matches either canceled or postponed this week.