Custer County District High and Miles Community College athletic teams will be seeing lots of action this week.

The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls softball team will be in action today, taking on Havre at 4 p.m. in Havre. The Cowgirls will also be in action on Saturday, hosting Lockwood at noon at Bender Park in Miles City.

