Custer County District High and Miles Community College athletic teams will be seeing lots of action this week.
The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls softball team will be in action today, taking on Havre at 4 p.m. in Havre. The Cowgirls will also be in action on Saturday, hosting Lockwood at noon at Bender Park in Miles City.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams will be in action tomorrow in a dual against Dawson at the Glendive courts. The CCDHS tennis teams will also be in action on Friday at the Hardin Invite in Hardin.
The track and field teams from CCDHS will also be in action this week, competing at the Billings Senior Invite tomorrow in Billings and at the Sidney Invite at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The Miles Community College Pioneers baseball team will host Bismarck State College on Thursday in a doubleheader at Denton Field in Miles City. The games are scheduled for 1 and 4 p.m. The Pioneers will also head to Glendive on Saturday to take on Dawson Community College in a doubleheader. The games Saturday are scheduled for noon and 3 p.m.
The Pioneers softball team from MCC will also be in action on Thursday, hosting Bismarck State College in a doubleheader at MidRivers Field in Miles City. The games are scheduled for 2:30/4:30 p.m.. The Pioneers softball team will also be in action on Saturday traveling to Glendive for a doubleheader against Dawson Community College. The games are scheduled for noon and 3 p.m.
The MCC rodeo team will also be hosting their home rodeo this weekend, from Thursday through Sunday at Champion Arena in the MCC Ag Advancement Center in Miles City.