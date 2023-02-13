Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged and Melstone bronc rider Sage Newman were both in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) action over the weekend.
Meged, 25, competed at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo this past week in San Antonio, TX, and also saw action at Roping Futurities of America in Abilene, TX, this weekend.
In San Antonio Meged finished No. 11 in round one in 9.4 seconds; No. 7 in round two in 8.7 seconds; and finished No. 7 in round three in 9.0 seconds. Meged had a seventh-place finish in round two in Abilene as well. In Abilene he finished in 8.8 seconds in the second round and earned $956. In the finals Meged finished in 11.1 seconds.
On the year Meged has $15,499 in earnings and is currently in ninth place in the PRCA RAM Tie-down Roping World Standings.
Wesytn Hughes (Caldwell, TX) is currently in first on the young season with $30,432.62 in season earnings. Trevor Hale (Perryton, TX) is in second with $29,814.90 in earnings; Riley Webb (Denton, TX) is third with $26,101.63 in earnings; Cash Enderli (Liberty, TX) is fourth with $24,309.14 in earnings; and Tuf Cooper (Decatur, TX) is fifth with $20,759.42 in earnings.
Meged was the 2019 PRCA Tie-down Roping World Champion and is a four-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier. Last year Meged finished in sixth-place in the world standings with $214,306 in season earnings. He finished fourth at last years NFR with $71,869 in earnings.
Newman, 25, has been quiet over the last week, only competing at the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, MS, as far as PRCA action goes.
In Jackson, Newman finished fourth in the first round with an 86-point ride on Flirtacious.
Newman is currently the No. 9 ranked saddle bronc rider in the PRCA RAM World Standings with $21,036 in earnings.
Stetson Wright (Milfrod, UT) is currently ranked No. 1 in the world standings with $52,809.01 in season earnings. Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, SD) is in second with $33,337.31 in earnings; Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, AB) is in third with $27,925.63 in earnings; Kade Bruno (Challis, ID) is fourth with $27,500.59 in earnings; and Jacobs Crawley (Stephenville, TX) is fifth with $26,356.29.
After spending the majority of last season in first, Newman finished last year fifth with $320,474 in earnings. Newman finished No. 11 at the NFR with $67,283 in earnings.