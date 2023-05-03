Live horse racing will be sweeping through Miles City starting this weekend at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
It’s that time of year again, The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale (MCBHS) is right around the corner. With that comes a wide slate of live horse racing, one of the few opportunities left in the region.
Like every year, the event kicks off with a weekend of horse racing out at the Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday that coincides with the running of the Kentucky Derby. There is also live racing next weekend with the annual Mother’s Day horse races May 14.
The Mother’s Day horse races are always a popular event, especially for mothers in town that go out to the races in their finest Kentucky Derbyesque attire, flashy hats and all. There is free admission for all mothers.
This year’s MCBHS meet will feature five full days of live racing action with pari-mutuel wagering.
Added for this year’s slate are races on May 19, the Friday of Bucking Horse Sale. This will provide live pari-mutuel horse racing for the entire three days of the event.
The schedule for the horse races is as follows:
On Saturday at 1 p.m. there is a full slate of live races, featuring a live Churchill Simulcast and the Don Stewart “Hockey Puck” Classic. There is a $6,500 purse.
On Sunday at 1 p.m. there will be a full slate of live races, featuring a live Churchill Simulcast.
On May 14, the Mother’s Day races, the first race will be at 1 p.m., featuring a live Churchill Simulcast. There will be a Fillies & Mares Mother’s Day Special sponsored by Hawkeye Flowback, LLC. There is a $6,500 purse.
On May 19, Friday of the MCBHS, the first of four races will be at 4:30 p.m.
On May 20, the first race will be at 1 p.m. and the Preakness with pari-mutuel betting will be at 4:45 p.m. The Dan Lockie Quarter Horse Derby sponsored by Fred Wacker Agency & Eastern Montana Title Company with an estimated purse of $20,000 and an added $5,500. The Donnie Venable Memorial sponsored by Donnie Venable Family, thoroughbred — $6,500 purse.
May 21, the first race will be at 1 p.m. Bucking Horse Sale Thoroughbred Derby sponsored by Fr. Pierre Horse Racing with an estimated $10,000 purse and $5,500 added. Bucking Horse Sale Quarter Horse Futurity sponsored by Powder River Outfitters $ Roy Rodgers Bar Grill and Casino. Estimated purse of $30,000 with $7,500 added. Consolation race if more than 30 horses entered and paid up.