The 4C District Girls Basketball Tournament saw two blowout wins in its first action, as both top seeds got wins at the Custer County District High School gym in Miles City.

In the tournament’s opening action both higher seeds made quick work of their opponent; with Jordan topping Terry 48-24, and Wibaux getting a blowout win over Plevna, 55-15.

