The 4C District Girls Basketball Tournament saw two blowout wins in its first action, as both top seeds got wins at the Custer County District High School gym in Miles City.
In the tournament’s opening action both higher seeds made quick work of their opponent; with Jordan topping Terry 48-24, and Wibaux getting a blowout win over Plevna, 55-15.
With their wins both Jordan and Wibaux advance to the semifinal round while Terry and Plevna fall into the loser-out bracket to take on the losers of the semifinals for a chance to play in the third-place game.
The winner of the third-place game will also advance to the Southern C Divisional Tournament.
Today’s action continues with No. 1 seeded Broadus taking on Wibaux at 4:30 p.m. and then No. 2 seeded Jordan taking on Terry at 7:30 p.m.
The winners of the semifinals will face off in Saturday’s championship games and advance to the Southern C Divisional Tournament. Saturday’s third-place game will be at 3 p.m. and the championship game will be at 6 p.m.
In district 5C action Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap topped Reed Point-Rapelje, 51-22; and Custer-Hysham edged Northern Cheyenne, 37-32. In district 6C Roberts blew out Park City, 63-23; and Bridger topped Absarokee, 32-25.
No. 4 Jordan 48, No. 5 Terry 24 A big first half by the No. 1 seeded Jordan Mustangs put the girl’s 4C opening round game out of No. 5 seeded Terry’s grasp. Jordan outscored Terry 17-6 in the first quarter and took a 31-11 lead into the half. The second half was closer, with Terry taking the third quarter 9-7 and only losing the fourth by five points, but the damage was done.
Jordan’s lock down defense held Terry to a 16% shooting night while also forcing 24 Terry turnovers in the game.
Brooke Murnion led Jordan in scoring with 14 points while Lindsay Lawrence added 13 points. Krystan Hafla and Delaney Kamerman scored six points each; Skylar Lawrence scored five points and Jaelin Twitchell scored four.
For Terry, Carmen Lacquement and Meredith Sackman each scored nine to lead the way. Kiera Chaska, Hatty Eaton and Dakota Rogge each scored two.
No. 3 Wibaux 55, No. 6 Plevna 15 The 40-point running clock was in effect early on in No. 3 seeded Wibaux’s blowout win over No. 6 seeded Plevna last night.
Wibaux opened the game outscoring Plevna 22-4 in the first quarter before shutting them out in the second and taking a 41-4 lead into the half.
In the third quarter Wibaux pushed the lead past 40 to put the running clock rule into effect and went on to out score Plevna 14-11 in the second half.
Struggles taking care of the ball doomed Plevna as they committed 30 turnovers in the game.
Wibaux was led in scoring by Grace Begger who put in 13 points on the night. Annika Lunde scored 11 points; Elorah Amsler scored nine; Rylee Pederson scored eight; Ellie Peoples had six points and Savannah Amsler had two points.
For Plevna, Jaeda Paul led the team in scoring with six points. Hayden Lane and Callie Hoenke each scored three; Jaiden Dulin scored two and Billie Joe Miller had one point.