Volberg’s Jess Lockwood took fifth place over the weekend at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) SoCal Showdown in Los Angeles, CA.

Lockwood, 25, took fifth with an 88.25-point ride in round two of the rodeo. Lockwood was bucked in rounds one and three but his 88.25 aggregate was enough for the top-five finish.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)