Volberg’s Jess Lockwood took fifth place over the weekend at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) SoCal Showdown in Los Angeles, CA.
Lockwood, 25, took fifth with an 88.25-point ride in round two of the rodeo. Lockwood was bucked in rounds one and three but his 88.25 aggregate was enough for the top-five finish.
With the finish Lockwood received 35 points as well as $6,146 in earnings.
Dalton Kasel took first at the SoCal Showdown with an aggregate score of 179.75. Kasel scored a 90-point ride in round one and an 89.75 in round two. For his top finished Kasel received 127 points and earned $44,126.
Boudreaux Campbell took second with an 179.25 aggregate, just getting edged by Kasel. Campbell scored a 91.25 in round one and an 88 in round three. He received 107 points and earned $30,666 for his finished.
Dener Barbosa finished in third with an aggregate scored of 171.50, receiving 64 points and earning $10,200; and Joao Ricardo Vieira finished fourth with an aggregate of 146 points, receiving 31 points and earning $5,092.
On the year, Lockwood is ranked No. 27 in the PBR World Standings with 137 Unleash The Beast points. Lockwood has $29,475 in earnings on the season. He has two finishes on the year since returning from injury.
Lockwood is a two-time PBR World Champion, winning in 2017 and in 2019.
