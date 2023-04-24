The spring sports season is in full swing and with that the local high school and community college teams will all be busy.
The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams will be in action today, taking on Billings West and Billings Senior in duals in Billings. The times for the duals are 2 and 4 p.m. The tennis teams will also be in action tomorrow in Miles City, hosting Billings Skyview in a dual. The dual is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the Miles City Courts in the Denton Sports Complex.
The high school tennis teams will also be in action this weekend, competing in the Glendive Elks Invite in Glendive Friday on Saturday, start time 8 a.m. for both days.
The CCDHS Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams will also be in action in Glendive this weekend, competing in their own Glendive Elks Invitational. Start time for the track and field invitational is 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The Cowgirls softball team will be in action tomorrow as they head out on the road to take on Sidney with game time set at 5 p.m. The Cowgirls will then be home to host Glendive at Bender Park in Miles City on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball and softball teams will both be extremely busy, as they head out on the road for an action packed trip.
Both teams will be taking on Bismarck State College in Bismarck, ND on Wednesday. The softball team will be playing at noon and 2:30 p.m. while the baseball team is scheduled for 1 and 4 p.m. On Friday, both teams will be playing doubleheaders against Dakota College at Bottineau in Bottineau, ND. Game times are set for noon and 2:30 p.m. for the softball team and noon and 3 p.m. for the baseball team.
On Saturday, both Pioneer teams will be in Williston, ND taking on Williston State College; and then back in Montana to take on Dawson Community College in Glendive on Sunday. Game times for both days are noon and 2:30 p.m. for the softball team and noon and 3 p.m. for the baseball team.