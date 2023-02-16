A new partnership has been established by Intermountain Health with Montana State University Athletics, making Intermountain Health an official health partner of the Bobcats.
Intermountain Health was formerly known as SCL Health in Montana.
Including in this partnership is a comprehensive sponsorship of Bobcat Athletics which will increase awareness about Intermountain’s dedication to helping Bozemanites and beyond live the healthiest lives possible.
Game sponsorships, signage, broadcast and digital are elements involved in the partnership.
According to Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare and Intermountain’s Montana and Wyoming region, they have a long history of collaboration and partnership with MSU College of Nursing and they are excited to now be an official health partner of Montana State University Athletics.
“Both organizations are committed to and passionate about improving the health of the communities we serve; our goal through this partnership is to help MSU and the greater Gallatin Valley create a healthier community,” Alderfer said in a press release.
Montana State Athletics and Intermountain share a clear and common purpose in supporting our communities, including overall well-being for individuals, families, and communities.
“We are excited to have Intermountain in Bozeman and look forward to working with their team as our newest sponsorship partner,” said Roger Wexelberg, General Manager of Bobcat Sports Properties in a press release.
Intermountain currently provides primary care services to the Bozeman community through the SCL Health Medical Group showing their commitment to creating healthier communities throughout the region. Intermountain will be the associate sponsor of the upcoming Cat/Griz showdown at MSU’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse as both the Women’s and Men’s basketball teams take on the University of Montana Montana on Saturday.
Caregivers from the Bozeman primary care clinic will be in attendance to celebrate the new partnership — be sure to check out their booth.
Visit sclhealth.org/bozeman for more information about the Bozeman clinic.