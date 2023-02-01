Indoor soccer is back in action in Miles City, with games being played at the Miles Community College (MCC) Centra gym.
The first games were played yesterday and the next ones will be tomorrow and then Tuesday.
There are three different age groups scheduled for the dates. Birth years 2013-2015 will play from 6:30-7:15 p.m.; birth years 2009-2012 will play from 7:15-8 p.m.; and birth years 2008-adult will play from 8:15-9 p.m.