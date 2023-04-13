Expect roaring crowds, air filled with excitement and plenty of hometown pride as local boxer Pat Roe puts on his gloves at Dawson Community College this weekend, taking on fellow heavyweight boxer Brandon Economu. This will be Roe's third match since he started amateur boxing about one year ago, and he's looking to keep his undefeated streak going.
While the actual competition may have started a year ago, the journey up to this point has been a lifetime in the making for Roe. It all began with a test from his grandpa, a boxing title winner, when he was a kid and culminated in rediscovering his love of the fight as an adult. After feeling the rush of winning his first boxing match, he says even on the bad days, boxing is the greatest sport he's been a part of.
"Just fighting on its own, that's an adrenaline rush that I've never been able to equate to it between football or any other sports I've played growing up. There's no rush like it," he said. "I think I'd rather lose a fight than play any other sport and win. It's a feeling I can't really describe, but it's the best, I love it."
The Journey
It has been a long journey for Roe. He said the love he has for fighting started with his grandfather, a former title-winning boxer in his own right. Though his grandfather, Joe Hathaway, passed away in 2012, Roe carried the enthusiasm and lessons he learned from him up to this day.
Roe said his grandpa first put him on an old, heavy leather punching bag, a remnant of his own boxing days, when he was a little kid. Initially it was a way to help burn his energy so he would calm down and stop accidentally breaking stuff, but seeing how well he took to it, Hathaway saw potential and decided to start giving him some lessons.
"One day, he put on his own pair of gloves. At that time, I would have been eight or nine and he was well into his 80s, and he's telling me things and coaching me, but I was never listening, I was just punching. So finally, he's like, 'Hey, look at me. What's rule No. 1?' Rule No. 1 is protect yourself at all times, but I didn't know that at 8 years old, I wasn't paying attention. So I said, 'I don't know. Punch?' And he popped me with a jab, and I felt every one of his knuckles dig into my forehead. I didn't cry, I laughed, I enjoyed it," Roe said.
Roe passed the test.
As he grew older, Roe found some avenues to box, but not really until high school. Starting his freshman year, Roe went to Dickinson on occasion to spar whenever he was able. By that time though, Roe was much different than he is now, he was much heavier. By the time he was an adult, he was weighing in at about 425 lbs.
The extra weight meant he wasn't as athletic, wasn't as conditioned and couldn't compete as hard. He still enjoyed those sparring matches, racking up about 25 of them over his high school days, but at that time, he wasn't thinking about boxing beyond a hobby.
But that all changed about two years ago. After taking a good look at himself and reflecting on where he wanted to be, Roe said he decided to change. He was tired of carrying all the extra weight around and wanted to put the work into transforming himself.
"I was just done. I was heavy and I was over it. I was heavy my whole life and once I kind of got out on my own, I started learning more about nutrition and started paying attention to my own body. I didn't feel good anymore and I wanted to change," he explained.
To achieve the change he wanted, Roe committed to a healthier diet and regular exercise schedule. The work was hard, but when he started seeing results, it was encouraging.
Eventually as he grew healthier, Roe got to the point where he started thinking about boxing again. He reflected on his weight loss, having dropped about 190 lbs. by the spring of 2022, and decided that if he was already putting in the work of getting fit, he would love to get back in the fight too.
Finding a fight wasn't easy either though. Roe said he looked everywhere, in multiple regions of the country. Eventually, he finally got a chance and found a fight in Glasgow. He went, he fought, he won and he was hooked instantly.
"It went well. I boxed him up pretty good and took home a victory and that was it. Once I won that first fight, it brought that whole journey to a head. That was two years of work going down from 425 lbs. to 235 and then getting in there, training, fighting, winning, that was awesome. From there, I was hooked," Roe said.
After Roe won his second fight last October, the promoter, KillEagle Promotions, brought up the idea of bringing a fight to Glendive. Roe thought this was a great idea, but knew it would take time to arrange. The promoter said they would touch base after the holidays, and sure enough, they did.
Sometime in February, Roe said he got the call: The fight was on.
The Commitment
Training and improving yourself always comes at a cost. For Roe, that cost is a tremendous amount of time. Not only does he train, which is essentially a full-time job in its own right, but he also has a business to run, as he owns and operates the Beer Jug.
In total, Roe estimates that he puts about six hours into the gym six days a week. This gives him very little time for other things like spending time with friends and family. While he does take some time from training off after each fight, it's not much. That can make finding the balance between training, working and life essentially impossible.
"You don't have any energy, I'm always irritable, especially the last couple of weeks it's been hard to be around me, I feel. I've barely been able to see any friends or family. That's the tough part about it, you miss out on a lot," he said. "The consumption of my time is what bothers me about it, that is the one downside... It's wake up, train, shower, come (to work), train, shower, train, sleep, repeat. There is no balance, it's pretty tough."
On top of the time commitment, Roe is also aware of the other tolls boxing takes. Between paying for his training, travel and other necessities, he's actually lost money on each of his fights. Then there is also the physical toll, as you can't just get punched in the face repeatedly without taking some lasting damage.
While the cost is high, Roe said he still loves the sport and getting the win is worth all of the time and effort it takes.
"Winning is worth it every time," he said.
For those who want to cheer Roe on as he fights for the hometown crowd, this weekend's event will be on Saturday, April 15 at the Toepke Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the fights starting at 7 p.m. There will be multiple fights throughout the night, with Roe v. Economu being the main event.
For those who can't be there in person, the fight will also be live streamed on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube Live by the channel The Weekly Bust.