The Generals topped Gillette on Saturday, 4-2; and then fell to Gillette on Sunday, 5-1.
With the weekend split the Generals are now 12-8 on the season with 24 points, good enough for second place in their division in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League. Gillette is the third place team in the division currently and are now 9-5 on the season with 22 points. Sheridan leads the division at 16-1 with 33 points.
In Saturday’s win, the Generals fell behind through two periods trailing 2-1 going into the third.
Gillette got a goal from Halle Walker at the 7:24 mark of the second period and one from Madison Phelps at the 7:56 mark of the period. The Generals goal in the second was scored by Bekah Nickish at the 13:37 mark of the period.
The third period was all Generals, scoring three goals unanswered to run away with the 4-2 win.
Nickish scored her scored goal of the day at the 5:37 mark of the third period, assisted by Ryleigh Eurich and Kara Lockie. Izabelle Wagner scored at the 5:37 mark of the third period assisted by Rainey Dion; and Eurich scored at the 15:03 mark of the third period assisted by Wagner, and Nickish.
Chalee Ridenour was in goal for the Generals, playing 48 minutes and having 25 saves on 27 shots.
In Sunday’s game, the Generals fell behind early and weren’t able to respond. Gillette jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first period and then punched in two more in the third. The Generals only goal came in the third.
Gillette got a goal from Phelps at the 3:01 mark of the first period; a goal by Walker at the 9:51 mark of the first; a goal by Addison Doyen at the 12:31 mark of the first; a goal by Phelps at the 7:34 mark of the third period; and one by Payton Stavely at the 9:01 mark of the third.
Wagner scored the Generals only goal at the 11:42 mark of the third period, assisted by Nickish.
The Generals U19 Girls team will be back in action on Friday when they kick off their U19 Girls State Tournament in Gillette, WY. The tournament will stretch from Friday through Sunday.
