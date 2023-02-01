The Generals topped Gillette on Saturday, 4-2; and then fell to Gillette on Sunday, 5-1.

With the weekend split the Generals are now 12-8 on the season with 24 points, good enough for second place in their division in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League. Gillette is the third place team in the division currently and are now 9-5 on the season with 22 points. Sheridan leads the division at 16-1 with 33 points.

