The Miles City Generals wrapped up their regular season earlier this month and have had nearly two weeks to prepare for this weekend's State Tournament in Bozeman.
The Generals come into the State Tournament as the clear favorites, finishing atop the state standings with a perfect 20-0 record.
“It’s nice to know how we match up against each team,” Generals Head Coach Rick Lang said. “Whether we beat a team by 10 or by one, we have a game plan for each team and we’re going to match up our kids the best we can to come out on top. We’re just taking the tournament one game at a time. We are just making sure we take care of business, stick to the fundamentals and not do anything crazy. The mantra this weekend is ‘one game at a time.’”
The Generals have rarely been tested this season, winning 18 of their games by at least three goals. The only time they won by less than three was in the final weekend of the regular season when they beat Missoula 4-3 in a shootout and then won 4-2 the next day.
The state tournament is broken up into three pools. The Generals will play Helena and Butte in their pool play. They played Helena this morning and will face Butte on Friday.
The Generals traveled to Helena in late January and won both games, 6-0 and 6-1. Against Butte, in Butte, the Generals won 8-1 in both games.
Goalie Charlie Lang has been the leader of the Generals throughout the season. He leads the state in basically every category, including save percentage at .956 and goals against average at 1.17. He also has four shutouts on the year.
“It’s huge having Charlie back there,” Coach Lang said. “He has carried us all year long. We’re relying on him, but we know we have to step it up on the defensive side. We’ll need him to stop the first one and the defense to clear on the second one. It’s a team effort.”
The Generals' defense is light on players, but high on talent, with four defensemen on the roster with CJ Lang, Austin Volz, Liam Lancaster and Kam Lockie.
“They have been the glue to our success this year,” Lang said. “We lost Peyton Hoff to injury early in the season and those four guys had to step up. They have to play a lot of minutes, but have been up for the task.”
Offensively, the Generals have been equally as strong as their defense, led by Antony Moorehead. Moorehead leads the state in goals scored with 43; teammate CJ Lang is second in the state with 21; Mason Chapmon leads the state in assists with 27.
“Our offense has been really solid,” Coach Lang said. “Anthony has been off the charts with his scoring and Mason has been very unselfish all year. We’re just looking for opportunities to get the puck down the ice and in the net.”
Once pool play is finished late on Friday, the Generals will move into bracket play. The State Championship game is set for 10:30 a.m., on Saturday. All of the state tournament games will be streamed at livebarn.com and on the Miles City Youth Hockey Association Facebook page
State Tournament Schedule at Bozeman
Thursday
Butte vs. Helena, 4 p.m. (Red pool play)
Bozeman vs. Flathead, 6 p.m. (Blue pool play)
Great Falls vs. Salmon, 8 p.m. (Black pool play)
Friday
Miles City vs. Butte, 8 a.m. (Red pool play)
Missoula vs. Bozeman, 8:30 a.m. (Blue pool play)
Glasgow vs. Great Falls, 10 a.m. (Black pool play)
Blue #1 vs. Red #3, 3 p.m.
Red #1 vs. Black #3, 4:30 p.m.
Black #1 vs. Blue #3, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Blue #1 vs. Black #2, 8 a.m.
Red #1 vs. Blue #2, 8:30 a.m.
Black #1 vs. Red #2, 10 a.m.
Black #2 vs. Red #3, 3 p.m.
Blue #2 vs. Black #3, 3:30 p.m.
Red #2 vs. Blue #3, 5 p.m.
Sunday
Consolation Game — 8:30 a.m.
Championship Game — 10:30 a.m.