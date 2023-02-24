The Miles City Generals high school hockey team has faced little adversity during its opening games at their state tournament being played at Ressler Arena in Bozeman.
The Generals opened their tournament with a 10-0 shutout win over Helena yesterday and then a 8-2 win over Butte this morning.
With the wins, the Generals extended their already impressive season record to 22-0.
Against Helena, the scoring got started in the first period by Mason Chapmon and Yanzie Looman, each scoring a goal. Chapmon scored at the 3:56 mark of the period with an assist from CJ Lang; and Looman scored at the 16:32 mark, assisted by Austin Volz.
The Generals put the game out of Helena’s reach in the second period, punching in six runs to take an 8-0 lead and stepping on any hopes of a victory for Helena.
Looman added two more goals in the period for a hat trick; Isaac Patten added two goals of his own; and Lang and JT Cummins each had a goal in the period.
Patten got the second-period scoring going at the 0:56 mark, assisted by Jay Pluhar and JT Cummins; followed by his second at the 4:54 mark, this one unassisted. Lang scored an unassisted goal at the 9:12 mark; Looman scored his second goal at the 9:38 mark, unassisted; Cummins scored at the 13:46 mark assisted by Patten; and then Looman scored his third goal at the 16:20 mark, assisted by Lang and Chapmon.
In the third period, the Generals kept their foot on the pedal, scoring two more goals to take and hold their 10-0 lead.
Lang scored his second at the 1:10 mark in the third, assisted by Looman and Anthony Moorehead; and Ira Glade scored at the 5:09 mark, unassisted.
As impressive as the offensive output was by the Generals, their defense was equally as strong in the game, showing just how few cracks the Generals’ armor really has.
In the game, the Generals held Helena to just 12 shots on goal, all stopped by goalie Charlie Lang. In comparison, the Generals had 77 shots on goal in the game.
Against Butte, the Generals once against took hold of the game early, outscoring their opponent 3-0 in the opening period.
Moorehead got things going for the Generals with a goal at the 0:53 mark assisted by Looman and Kameron Lockie. Cummins scored the next two goals for the Generals; one at the 10:17 mark, assisted by Volz and Pluhar; and the other at the 14:45 mark, assisted by Looman and Charlie Lang.
The second period was more competitive, with Butte getting its first goal on the board to two scored by the Generals who took a 5-1 lead into the third period.
In the second, Looman scored two goals to bring his tournament total to five goals. Looman scored at the 5:15 mark, assisted by Chapmon and Lockie; and then at the 16:08 mark, assisted by Chapmon and Moorehead. Mason Hintz scored the Butte goal.
The Generals would outscore Butte 3-1 in the third period and come away with the 8-2 win.
Patten scored the Generals first goal of the third period at the 2:58 mark, assisted by Cummins and CJ Lang; and Moorehead would score at the 4:04 mark, assisted by Chapmon and Charlie Lang. Will Jewell from Butte scored their only goal of the period.
Cummins would complete his hat trick with his third goal of the game at the 14:38 mark of the period, assisted by Patten and CJ Lang.