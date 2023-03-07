FWP Logo

HELENA — Several watercraft inspection stations begin operation in early March to check snowbird boat traffic returning from mussel-positive areas such as Lakes Mead, Havasu, Pleasant and Powell. Boat owners coming to Montana must have their vessel inspected for aquatic invasive species (AIS) at a Montana watercraft inspection station prior to launch.

The stations near Dillon, Ravalli and Anaconda will open March 11. FWP works closely with partners for station operation and contracts with the Beaverhead Conservation District for operation of the Dillon station and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for operation of the Ravalli station. Inspections will also be available at the FWP Region 1 office in Kalispell in March to help accommodate requirements for Mac Days.